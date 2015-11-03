What can a VPN do? Show Me

This guide will show you how to download and install the ExpressVPN app.

The download and installation steps vary depending on your device. Select your device to proceed.

Note: To use the VPN apps, you need to have an ExpressVPN subscription.

Download and install ExpressVPN on Windows, Mac, or Linux

1. Sign in to your account

Go to the ExpressVPN account dashboard. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

2. Download the VPN app

Click the red Download button to get the ExpressVPN app for your operating system.

Keep this browser window open. You will need the activation code for the setup later.

3. Set up the VPN app

After you have downloaded the app, you can follow the in-app setup instructions.

If you prefer step-by-step instructions, refer to these guides:

Download and install ExpressVPN on Android

The following steps will work on Android mobile devices as well as Android-based devices such as Chromebook.

1. Download the VPN app

In the Google Play Store, Galaxy Store, or Huawei Store, search for ExpressVPN. Tap Install.

Note: If you can’t access the Google Play Store, Galaxy Store, or Huawei Store on your Android mobile device, you can download the APK directly to your device.

2. Set up the VPN app

After you have downloaded the app, you can follow the in-app setup instructions.

If you prefer step-by-step instructions, refer to the guide to setting up ExpressVPN on your Android.

Download and install ExpressVPN on iOS

1. Download the VPN app

In the App Store, search for ExpressVPN. Tap GET.

Note: If you do not see ExpressVPN in your App Store, you may need to change your App Store country to download ExpressVPN.

2. Set up the VPN app

After you have downloaded the app, you can follow the in-app setup instructions.

If you prefer step-by-step instructions, refer to the guide to setting up ExpressVPN on your iOS.

Download and install ExpressVPN on router

To download and install the VPN on your router, download and flash the ExpressVPN firmware onto your router.

Select your router model for the step-by-step instructions.

