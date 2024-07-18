Note: You may not have immediate access to ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on as it is gradually being rolled out to all users. Once purchased, you can use it on the ExpressVPN app for Android, iOS, and Windows. More platforms will be available soon.

Dedicated IPs may not work as well as shared IPs for streaming or in countries with high internet censorship. In extremely rare circumstances, you may lose access to your dedicated IP because of data center or IP provider issues. Your dedicated IP may also expire if all your ExpressVPN apps are offline for more than two months (or one month if you are on the monthly plan). You will be notified on the app in these scenarios, and our Support Team can help you set up a new dedicated IP.

If you are having issues with your dedicated IP, please to review your case. We are actively improving the feature based on user feedback and working hard to make it available on more platforms soon.

