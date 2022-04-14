Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Jailbroken (iOS) or rooted (Android) devices make logins stored in your password manager less secure.

Because of this, when you use the password manager for the first time on a jailbroken or rooted device, the app will show a warning message that says “Jailbroken/rooted device detected. Your device is more vulnerable to security threats, which makes logins stored in your password manager less secure.” You can tap Accept risks to proceed or make the data stored in your password manager more secure by doing the following:

Android: Disable root in the root manager app you used. If this is not possible, restore the original firmware of your device.

iOS: Restore the original firmware of your device.

Note: Restoring your device’s original firmware may erase its data.

