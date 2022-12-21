Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension , and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

You can export your logins stored in ExpressVPN Keys (and import them into another ExpressVPN Keys account or password manager service) using the ExpressVPN app for Android. This functionality is not available in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.

Open the ExpressVPN app for Android. Tap the Options tab. Tap Settings > Data > Export data as CSV. Tap Export Password Data. Unlock ExpressVPN Keys. Select where you want to save the CSV file.

Important: The CSV file is not encrypted; anyone who has access to it can view the login details. For security reasons, you should delete it from your computer immediately after importing the logins into another ExpressVPN Keys account or password manager service.

