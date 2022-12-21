Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension (compatible with Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, and Brave), and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

You can export your data stored in ExpressVPN Keys (and import it into another ExpressVPN Keys account or password manager service) using the ExpressVPN app for Android or iOS. This functionality is not currently available in the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.

Open the ExpressVPN app for Android or iOS. Tap the Options tab. Tap Settings > Data > Export data as CSV. Tap Export Password Data. Unlock ExpressVPN Keys. Select where you want to save the CSV file.

Important: The CSV file is not encrypted; anyone who has access to it can view the data (such as your logins). For security reasons, you should delete the file from your device immediately after importing your data to another ExpressVPN Keys account or password manager service.

