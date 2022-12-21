Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
You can export your data stored in ExpressVPN Keys (and import it into another ExpressVPN Keys account or password manager service) using the ExpressVPN app for Android or iOS. This functionality is not currently available in the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.
- Open the ExpressVPN app for Android or iOS.
- Tap the Options tab.
- Tap Settings > Data > Export data as CSV.
- Tap Export Password Data.
- Unlock ExpressVPN Keys.
- Select where you want to save the CSV file.
