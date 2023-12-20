Using ExpressVPN on more devices
ExpressVPN is one of the few VPN providers that allows you to connect up to eight devices simultaneously with a single subscription.
To connect to the VPN on more than eight devices at the same time, you can buy an additional subscription or get ExpressVPN on your router.
How to connect more devices with another subscription
1. Visit the New Account page
Visit the New Account page, where you’ll be directed to log in to your ExpressVPN account with your username and password.
2. Choose your additional plan
Here you’ll see a page for you to select the plan type of your additional account. You can select the same payment plan as your original account or choose a different one.
3. Select your payment method
Pay with Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Alipay, UnionPay, PayPal, or other options. Click Order Now and you’re on your way!
Having trouble?
The ExpressVPN Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat and email.