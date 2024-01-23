Love streaming?

Here’s how to do it better

With ExpressVPN you can safely and securely stream a world of great content——from buzzworthy TV series, to live sports events, to Oscar movies—and do it all in blazing-fast HD across all your devices. With a VPN you can also stream many favorites for FREE without paying for cable!

Here's just a sampling of the top live sports and TV events we're looking forward to in the weeks ahead: