If you see the following error message in your connection log:
Tue Apr 19 17:31:03 2016 write UDPv4: Can't assign requested address (code=49)or
MANAGEMENT: Socket bind failed on local address [AF_INET]180.168.41.175:49314: Can't assign requested address
You are encountering an OpenVPN connection problem. The routing table needs to be flushed on the interface used to connect to the Internet. There are two ways to resolve this issue.
Standard Solution: Restart Machine
Advanced Solution: Flush Routing Table
Restart your machine. After that, launch ExpressVPN and connect to a server location.
Step 1: On your Desktop, click on Go, then select Utilities.
Step2: Select Terminal from the list.
Step 3: Open Spotlight Search and search for “Network Utility“. In the Info tab, you will see the list of network interfaces on your Mac.
Select the network interface you want to reset and enter the command corresponding to the network interface number into Terminal:
sudo ifconfig en0 down or
sudo ifconfig en1 downor
sudo ifconfig en2 down
Step 4: Enter your password. You won’t be able to see the characters you type, so be careful to enter it correctly.
Step 5: Enter the following command:
sudo route flush
Step 6: Enter one of the following commands, according to the network interface number you entered above:
sudo ifconfig en0 up or
sudo ifconfig en1 upor
sudo ifconfig en2 up
The below screenshot shows the command for the network interface at (en1):
Step 7: Launch ExpressVPN and connect to a server location.