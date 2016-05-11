Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

If you see the following error message in your connection log:

Tue Apr 19 17:31:03 2016 write UDPv4: Can't assign requested address (code=49)

MANAGEMENT: Socket bind failed on local address [AF_INET]180.168.41.175:49314: Can't assign requested address

You are encountering an OpenVPN connection problem. The routing table needs to be flushed on the interface used to connect to the Internet. There are two ways to resolve this issue.

Standard Solution: Restart Machine

Restart your machine. After that, launch ExpressVPN and connect to a server location.

Advanced Solution: Flush Routing Table

Step 1: On your Desktop, click on Go, then select Utilities.

Step2: Select Terminal from the list.

Step 3: Open Spotlight Search and search for “Network Utility“. In the Info tab, you will see the list of network interfaces on your Mac.

Select the network interface you want to reset and enter the command corresponding to the network interface number into Terminal:

sudo ifconfig en0 down or sudo ifconfig en1 down or sudo ifconfig en2 down

Step 4: Enter your password. You won’t be able to see the characters you type, so be careful to enter it correctly.

Step 5: Enter the following command:

sudo route flush

Step 6: Enter one of the following commands, according to the network interface number you entered above:

sudo ifconfig en0 up or sudo ifconfig en1 up or sudo ifconfig en2 up

The below screenshot shows the command for the network interface at (en1):

Step 7: Launch ExpressVPN and connect to a server location.

