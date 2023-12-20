Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Get the #1 gaming VPN

The best gaming VPN The best VPN for gaming

Enjoy blazing-fast speeds, DDoS protection, and unrestricted access for the ultimate gaming experience.

Get 3 Extra Months Free

30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

How to set up ExpressVPN
for gaming

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up here. ExpressVPN has options for gaming consoles, computers, tablets, phones, and routers.

Globe showing United States

Connect to a VPN server location in one of 105 countries to reduce ping and lag while gaming online.

Game console, handset, controller, and television.

Play games with ultra-fast speeds, best-in-class security, and no geographical restrictions.

Get 3 Months Free on the 12-Month Plan

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential to online gamers

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag by connecting to a VPN server in one of 105 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Prevent throttling

ISP throttling can slow your connection. With a VPN, your data is secure in an encrypted tunnel, for a throttle-free online experience.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.*

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.*

Try ExpressVPN Risk-Free

What customers say about us

NickolasEdmunds Twitter avatar.

@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!

NickolasEdmunds
User HUMECHGAMES recommending ExpressVPN for Apple TV.

Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!

First #vpn to do that well for me.

humechgames
User SKY_MASTERS737 recommending ExprssVPN for Nvidia Shield.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

@Sky_Masters737

The world’s leading VPN, as seen in:

Financial Times logo.
WSJ logo.
TechCrunch logo.
Grayed out CNET logo
BBC logo.
PCWorld logo.
Techradar logo.
Vox logo.
Huffpost logo.
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee

If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, let us know within 30 days and we’ll refund your payment. It’s that simple.

Get ExpressVPN