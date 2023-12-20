The best gaming VPN The best VPN for gaming
Enjoy blazing-fast speeds, DDoS protection, and unrestricted access for the ultimate gaming experience.
How to set up ExpressVPN
for gaming
Connect to a VPN server location in one of 105 countries to reduce ping and lag while gaming online.
Play games with ultra-fast speeds, best-in-class security, and no geographical restrictions.
6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential to online gamers
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag by connecting to a VPN server in one of 105 countries.
Prevent throttling
ISP throttling can slow your connection. With a VPN, your data is secure in an encrypted tunnel, for a throttle-free online experience.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.*
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.*
