Not at the moment; the 12 months subscription + 3 months free deal is currently the only discount for new customers. ExpressVPN does, however, offer seasonal promotions like contests where you can win free VPN service. Be sure to subscribe to the ExpressVPN blog newsletter to get notified of the next chance to win.

ExpressVPN deal for current customers

Current ExpressVPN subscribers can access an even better deal: Get a full month of ExpressVPN service free by referring friends. Each successful referral unlocks 30 days of free VPN service, for both you and your friend. There’s no limit to the number of referrals you can make!