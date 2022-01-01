ExpressVPN’s vulnerability disclosure program

At ExpressVPN, we’re committed to ensuring that our apps and services are of the highest security standards. As part of this effort, we’ve launched a vulnerability disclosure program (VDP) in collaboration with BugCrowd. This program allows anyone to easily let us know of possible bugs.

If you think ExpressVPN apps or other assets aren’t behaving as expected, use the submission form below to report a bug anonymously.