Imagine browsing a real estate or rental website, innocently sharing your personal info to inquire about a property. Little do you know, your information could end up in the hands of scammers. Personal data exposure on these platforms isn’t just a privacy concern—it’s fueling a surge in identity theft.

Cybercriminals exploit real estate websites to scrape phone numbers, addresses, and even financial information. Once collected, this data becomes a goldmine for identity theft schemes, phishing attacks, and even property fraud.

You might be asking “How do I remove my data from the internet?”—don’t worry, we’ll get into how to remove your digital footprint using cyber hygiene strategies and privacy tools. First, let’s look at why real estate websites are such a prime target for cybercriminals.

The growing problem of data theft from real estate sites

Real estate and rental platforms are hot targets for scammers who want to harvest your personal information and cause harm. These platforms ask for a lot of information—which is normal. However, malicious actors can find and exploit it if it’s not carefully protected.

Scammers are drawn to real estate websites because of the amount of personal information users willingly provide.

This data can include:

Contact information . Names, phone numbers, and email addresses are often shared through real estate sites to facilitate communication between buyers, sellers, and renters.



Financial details . Potential renters or buyers might disclose income ranges, employment details, and even bank information during the application process.

Property information. Listings often include addresses, property photos, and descriptions. This gives scammers access to detailed data about homes, who owns them, and how much they’re worth.

This trove of information shared over these platforms makes them lucrative targets for identity thieves. When real estate platforms experience data breaches or lack robust security measures, the following personal details can be compromised:

Your full name

Your home and work addresses

Your phone numbers

Your email address

Your financial and employment information

The vulnerabilities in real estate websites are a microcosm of a larger problem—the rise of online privacy breaches. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), consumers reported losing more than 10 billion USD to fraud in 2023, a 14% increase from the year before.

This alarming statistic shows the critical need to safeguard personal information on all online platforms, including real estate and rental websites. So, how exactly do scammers collect your data from these sites?

How scammers collect your data from real estate websites

Real or fake rental listings

Scammers might see a property you’ve listed online or that you’re in the market for one. These ads often show personal information like your name, address, phone number, and email address. Even with this much information, cybercriminals can do a lot, including committing identity theft.

If you’re in the market for a new rental, cybercriminals might post fake rental ads to trick you into sharing more sensitive data. Their listings usually show eye-catching homes at unrealistically low prices to grab your eye.

They use stolen pictures or make the ad sound urgent. For example, they may say there’s high demand or the property must be rented immediately. When you contact them, they may ask for your employment details, Social Security number, bank account information, or even a deposit—without ever showing you the property in person.

These scams tend to be successful because people are becoming more accustomed to making property agreements online, not to mention the global housing crisis. When people are desperate to find affordable housing, they jump at seemingly favorable opportunities. But using rental postings isn’t the only way threat actors obtain information.

Scraping public records

Real estate websites sometimes list public property records. Scammers can easily mass collect this data with special tools and bots. Records might include your name, address, or even financial details about the property. Combined with what they can find on social media platforms and Google search results, it poses significant risks of identity theft.

Many websites don’t do enough to protect data, which makes it easy for scammers to use it for phishing scams or sell it online. Once your information is out there, it can quickly end up on other websites or for sale on the dark web.

Read more: So your information is on the dark web. What now?

Data sharing between websites

Real estate sites may share your information with partner companies or advertisers. This means your details can spread across multiple platforms without you knowing. If just one site has a security issue, it can expose your data. This makes it harder to control who has access to your information.



Other ways scammers collect your information

When you look for a new place to live, it’s common to advertise it on social media. People often use city Facebook pages to find new places or people to house share with.

Scammers can use this to reach out and get more of your personal information. They might tell you they have a room on offer at a reasonable price and ask you to fill out a form detailing your income, bank account number, date of birth, and more. This type of fraud is common in densely populated cities where housing is difficult to find.

Identity thieves can also scrape your information about your personal life from your social media profiles, Google results, and other publicly available records. That’s why it’s always important to remove info from the internet.

Tip: Never give information to someone you don’t completely trust. Always view places in person before paying deposits or signing contracts.

How scammers use your personal information

Scammers can take advantage of any personal details they collect about you. They can use it to steal from you and cause harm in a bunch of nefarious ways.

Here’s how they misuse your data once they have it:



Identity theft

One common way scammers use your personal information is by committing identity theft. Using your name, Social Security number, and other sensitive details, they can open credit cards, take out loans, or even apply for mortgages in your name. This can lead to serious financial loss, damaged credit, and a lengthy recovery process.



Sell it on the dark web

Another risky outcome is the sale of your personal information on the dark web. Once your data is in the hands of cybercriminals, they can sell it to the highest bidder. This may include your credit card details, address, and other personal information. The dark web is a notorious marketplace where stolen data is traded, often with devastating consequences for victims.



Illegally sell or rent your property

Scammers can also use your data to rent or sell your property illegally. If they get access to ownership records or rental details, they can pose as you and sign fraudulent rental agreements or even try to sell your property to unsuspecting buyers. This can leave you with legal headaches, financial loss, and potentially even losing your home.



Commit phishing and scam attacks

Scammers often use your personal data to craft convincing phishing scams. With details like your name, email, and phone number, they can send fake emails or texts that appear to be from trusted sources, like your bank or a property management company. The goal is to get you to click on malicious links or share more sensitive details, like passwords or account numbers.

Read more: How to spot common red flags in phishing emails

Launch targeted attacks on your finances

Once they have your financial information, such as bank account details, credit card numbers, or pay stubs, scammers can drain your accounts. They may even apply for loans or credit cards using your information. This can leave you with the burden of paying off a debt you never took on or trying to prove identity theft. This can have long-lasting financial effects, especially if it goes unnoticed for a while.



Once scammers have your personal information, they can do a lot of damage—often beyond what you might expect. That’s why it’s so important to protect your data and stay aware of where and how it’s shared.



What are real estate identity theft scams?

Real estate identity theft occurs when scammers use your personal information to commit fraudulent activities related to property transactions. This can involve stealing your identity to:

Make fake property purchases or loans . Scammers may impersonate you to apply for mortgages or loans using your name and credit.



Fraudulent rental applications . Your identity can be used to rent properties, with scammers collecting deposits or rent payments in your name without your knowledge.



Accessing home equity . Criminals may use stolen information to access your home equity, refinance, or take out loans in your name.



Illegally selling your property. Cybercriminals who get access to details and documents for your property might sell it online illegitimately before disappearing. This can turn out to be extremely costly as you can end up spending a lot of money on legal fees proving your information was stolen and used illegitimately.

To avoid being caught in nasty scams like these, keep your personal information private and take measures to protect your digital privacy and security.

How to prevent identity theft

Protecting yourself from real estate identity theft takes a few simple but effective steps:



1. Update your security software

Make sure your computer, smartphone, and other devices have the latest security updates and antivirus software. This helps block hackers from accessing sensitive information through malware or other cyberattacks.



2. Use strong passwords

Create strong passwords for all your accounts. A good password includes a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. If you’re unsure how to craft one, use an online password generator or a password manager to keep things secure.



3. Enable multifactor authentication (MFA)

Add an extra layer of protection to your online accounts with MFA. This requires you to verify your identity using a one-time code sent to your phone or email, making it much harder for scammers to gain access.



4. Use a VPN

A virtual private network (VPN) is an indispensable privacy tool for staying safe online. It masks your IP address and encrypts all your internet traffic to prevent your data from getting into the wrong hands.

A virtual private network (VPN) is an indispensable privacy tool for staying safe online. It masks your IP address and encrypts all your internet traffic to prevent your data from getting into the wrong hands.

5. Monitor your credit report

Regularly checking your credit report can help you spot unauthorized activity, like fraudulent loans or credit cards opened in your name. ExpressVPN offers a Credit Scanner feature for U.S. subscribers. It monitors your credit score and notifies you of any unusual activity.



6. Invest in identity theft insurance

If you live in the U.S. and worry about identity theft, it may be a good idea to invest in identity theft insurance. This ensures that you’ll be reimbursed for eligible losses incurred because of identity theft—which can be a very costly issue to deal with.

Read more: Is identity theft insurance worth it?



7. Stay informed about scams

Keep yourself updated on the latest identity theft scams. Check resources like the Better Business Bureau, the FTC, and your state’s attorney general office for alerts and tips.

What to do if your data is stolen

If your data is stolen, act fast to limit the damage. Start by freezing your credit to stop anyone from opening new accounts in your name. Then, change the passwords for any accounts that might be at risk, and enable multifactor authentication for extra security. Check your bank and credit card statements for suspicious charges, and report any fraud to your financial institution immediately.

You should also monitor your credit report for unauthorized activity—services like Experian can alert you to changes. If the theft involves sensitive information like your Social Security number, report it to the FTC at IdentityTheft.gov, where you can create a recovery plan. Taking these steps quickly can help you regain control and minimize potential harm.



Keeping your personal data off the web

Online scams, data leaks, and websites publicizing your data continue to be pervasive threats. Real estate websites are a major target for cyber scammers as they often require you to input highly personal information. They can be hotbeds for phishing scams, property fraud, and identity theft.

Online scams, data leaks, and websites publicizing your data continue to be pervasive threats. Real estate websites are a major target for cyber scammers as they often require you to input highly personal information. They can be hotbeds for phishing scams, property fraud, and identity theft.

Recovering from identity theft isn't easy—it's much easier to prevent it than deal with the aftermath.