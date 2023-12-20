ExpressVPN Affiliate Program: Frequently asked questions
Marketing
Yes. As an ExpressVPN affiliate, you can advertise ExpressVPN through PPC, but:
-
You are not permitted to bid on brand keywords that include any variations or misspellings of ExpressVPN (brand terms).
-
You are not permitted to include ExpressVPN in any text ad that is used to promote your website through paid search programs.
-
You are not permitted to link directly from your Google Ads to ExpressVPN. We do not allow domain masking.
No. We typically don’t work with coupon sites.
No, we don’t have a reseller program. You can promote ExpressVPN on your website if you have one.
You can access banners, videos, and screenshots here. Please let us know if you have any custom requests for banners or screenshots.
Yes. We have a huge range of targeted landing pages covering every topic and use cases across a range of languages. Email us for more information.
We use last-click attribution. All your referrals will be tracked through your unique affiliate ID.
Our affiliate cookie is set to last for 90 days.
You only need one account. This account covers all of your websites.
If you wish to track the performance of each of your websites, you can add data parameters to attribute clicks and sales to specific websites, buttons, banners, campaigns, and/or web pages.
To add data parameters, just append &data1= and or &data2= to your affiliate link.
Say you want to add data parameters to your affiliate link: https://www.xvinlink.com/?a_fid=YOURAFFILIATEID
A) Add data1:
-
https://www.xvinlink.com/?a_fid=YOURAFFILIATEID&data1=iOS-app-review
(An example of a data1 parameter can be the article name)
B) Add data2:
-
https://www.xvinlink.com/?a_fid=YOURAFFILIATEID&data1=iOS-app-review&data2=CTA-button
(An example of a data2 parameter can be the call to action, like a button or link text)
With these data parameters, you now know if a sale comes from the call-to-action button in the iOS app review.
-
Go to the commissions report (Click Start > Reports > Commissions).
-
On the right-hand side above your commissions, click on the “Edit view” button.
-
A small menu should appear with different data fields and checkboxes. To view the data in your extra parameters you should click:
-
Last Click Data1 - Shows the data1 parameter attributed to the sales
-
Last Click Data2 - Shows the data2 parameter attributed to the sales
-
-
At the top of the menu, next to “View Name,” name your custom view with an appropriate naming convention.
-
At the bottom of the menu, click “Save as a new view.” This is your new custom view.
-
If you log in and the report is on “Default View,” you can change to your custom view from the drop-down menu on the right-hand side.
We can implement a postback based on the volume of your sales. Please contact the Affiliate team to discuss your options and the potential implementation of your postback.
We can only provide a backlink from the ExpressVPN reviews page to affiliates generating a very high number of sales per month.
We do not allow the following:
-
Spam or unsolicited email promotions
-
Spamming on blogs, forums, social media, or any other commenting systems
-
Any other type of illegal or deceptive marketing
-
Use of materials that infringe on our intellectual property rights
-
Cookie-stuffing
-
Brokering or sub-affiliates
-
Pop-up or pop-under advertising
For more info, please refer to our Affiliate Terms of Service page.
ExpressVPN affiliates found violating or attempting to circumvent these rules will have their commissions voided and payments withheld. Additionally, they will be banned from further participation in the ExpressVPN Affiliate Program.
Commissions and Payments
Our default commissions are:
-
1-month subscription package - $13
-
6-month subscription package - $22
-
12-month subscription package - $36
(Commissions in USD per subscription)
Commissions are flexible, depending on the volume of signups you send to us. The more sales you drive, the more we pay. Contact the Affiliate Team to learn more about how we can work together to increase your commissions.
All sales are marked with a status of pending while we perform our fraud checks. Once our fraud checks are completed, your sales will change status to approved or, in some cases, declined.
No. If a customer fails our fraud checks and is declined in your affiliate panel, we will not pay commissions.
If one of your referred customers avails of our 30-day money-back guarantee, we will still pay you for that customer.
In the affiliate panel, how long does it take for a sale to change from “pending” to “approved” status?
A sale takes 72 hours to pass our fraud checks. If it passes our checks, the sale will change from pending to approved; if it fails our checks it will change to declined.
The data in the affiliate dashboard is displayed in real time.
We aim to pay all affiliate commissions by the 15th of every month for the previous month’s commissions.
Our affiliate program has a minimum payout of $50. If the amount is less than $50, the commission will roll over to the next payment cycle.
We pay our affiliate commissions through PayPal, Payoneer, and wire transfer.
To make any changes to your payment details, please email our Accounts team at accounts-payable@expressvpn.com with the following information:
-
Affiliate ID
-
Email address
-
Current payment method
-
New payment method
No, we work on a CPA basis with all of our affiliates.
We do not have a sub-affiliate program. Any referrals from you will need to apply separately to our affiliate program and await our approval.
The “Payouts to me” tab in the affiliate panel displays the total amount of approved commissions that you have earned since joining our affiliate program. This should not read “unpaid.”
You may address your invoice to: Express VPN International Ltd Road Town, Tortola British Virgin Islands
Questions?
If you can’t find what you’re looking for on the frequently asked questions and terms of agreement pages, please contact us by email at affiliate-support@expressvpn.com.