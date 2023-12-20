ExpressVPN Affiliate Program: Frequently asked questions
Getting started
As an ExpressVPN affiliate, you promote ExpressVPN on your website and receive a commission for every new referred customer.
It’s easy! Just sign up here, and our Affiliate Team will review your application in one to two business days.
We require that you have a live website with VPN-related content. If you don’t have this, our Refer a Friend program might be more suitable for you.
We are the world’s largest premium VPN service provider. Founded in 2009 and based offshore in the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN is the VPN of choice for over 4 million users.
You can be confident that ExpressVPN is an excellent recommendation for customers with:
-
24/7 customer support, including live chat support
-
A risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
-
A built-in password manager included with every subscription
-
Advanced protection features included with every subscription: an ad blocker, Threat Manager, and parental controls
-
VPN servers in 105 countries
-
A network optimized for speed and performance
-
Easy-to-use apps for all devices: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers
-
Browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, and Vivaldi
-
No activity and connection logs
-
Best-in-class encryption
-
TrustedServer technology: no data is ever written to our server hard drives
-
Our own next-gen Lightway VPN protocol
Our default commissions are:
-
1-month subscription package - $13
-
6-month subscription package - $22
-
12-month subscription package - $36
(Commissions in USD per subscription)
Commissions are flexible, depending on the volume of signups you send to us. The more sales you drive, the more we pay. Contact the Affiliate Team to learn more about how we can work together to increase your commissions.
We’ll review your application and get back to you within 1 business day.
When you join us, you will be assigned a dedicated account manager who will work with you to grow your revenue and conversion rates through content and placement suggestions, conversion rate optimization recommendations, custom assets, and high-converting landing pages.
If your application was rejected, it would typically be for one of the following reasons:
-
You’re not the owner of the website/social media profile provided in the application
-
Your website is not live or reachable
-
Your website does not provide any VPN-related content
-
Your content doesn’t meet a minimum quality standard
-
Your website or social media profile doesn’t meet a minimum traffic requirement
-
You've not demonstrated a clear plan to drive relevant traffic to ExpressVPN
-
You engage in cookie-stuffing, spamming, or other deceptive marketing tactics
-
You didn’t respond in time to our messages and emails
-
We don’t partner with coupon websites or reseller programs
If you feel that you’ve addressed the above points, please feel free to reapply, and we will review your application as soon as possible.
Yes, absolutely! You can reapply once you have addressed the concerns raised.
You certainly can! All of our affiliates are eligible for a free subscription. Once your affiliate application has been approved, email us to let us know which email you want a subscription added to.
Marketing
Yes! We’ll provide you with all marketing collateral, such as banners, screenshots, infographics, videos, and logos, once you sign up for our program.
We track clicks with a reliable in-house system, so you never lose any of the commissions you refer.
We do not allow the following:
-
Spam or unsolicited email promotions
-
Spamming on blogs, forums, social media, or any other commenting systems
-
Any other type of illegal or deceptive marketing
-
Use of materials that infringe on our intellectual property rights
-
Cookie-stuffing
-
Brokering or sub-affiliates
-
Pop-up or pop-under advertising
For more info, please refer to our Affiliate Terms of Service page.
ExpressVPN affiliates found violating or attempting to circumvent these rules will have their commissions voided and payments withheld. Additionally, they will be banned from further participation in the ExpressVPN Affiliate Program.
Yes. As an ExpressVPN affiliate, you can advertise ExpressVPN through PPC, but:
-
You are not permitted to bid on brand keywords that include any variations or misspellings of ExpressVPN (brand terms).
-
You are not permitted to include ExpressVPN in any text ad that is used to promote your website through paid search programs.
-
You are not permitted to link directly from your Google Ads to ExpressVPN. We do not allow domain masking.
Payment
We pay affiliate commissions once per month through PayPal. When you sign up, don’t forget to add your PayPal details to your affiliate account. For commissions exceeding $1,000 monthly, we support payout by direct wire transfer.
Our affiliate program has a minimum payout of $50. If the amount is less than $50, the commission will roll over to the next payment cycle.
We aim to pay all affiliate commissions by the 15th of every month for the previous month’s commissions.
No, we work on a CPA basis with all of our affiliates.
No. If a customer fails our fraud checks and is declined in your affiliate panel, we will not pay commissions.
No, we don’t have a reseller program. You can promote ExpressVPN on your website if you have one.