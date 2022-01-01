It is the policy of ExpressVPN to fully comply with all export control and sanctions regimes that apply to its operations. We will not undertake any business that would violate those regimes. We reserve the right to limit, in our sole discretion, the availability of our services or any portion thereof, to any person, entity, geographic area, or jurisdiction at any time.

By downloading and using our Service or Software, you certify that you are not a target of any sanctions regime, and you do not reside in, nor will you access our Service or Software from, a country from which such access is prohibited under any applicable sanctions regime.