Watch WWE wrestling with a VPN in 2023

업데이트: 2023/08/28
How to watch WWE events online

Streaming the most exciting WWE events only takes a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure server location that matches the region of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as a U.S. server for WWE Network.
  3. Tune in and enjoy the event!

Live stream the best WWE events in 2023

WWE Network

Country: U.S.
Price: 10 USD/month and up

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the creator and operator of the online video streaming service known as The WWE Network, which debuted in 2011. In 2014 WWE launched its new streaming service, which is available in the United States as well as in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and France.

Fox and the USA Network

Country: U.S.

While the WWE may be the greatest thing since, well, the WWF, finding live streams can be difficult. Canadians and Brits trying to stream the WWE probably feel a lot like Edge and Christian after a TLC match with The Hardy Boyz. Ouch.

With a VPN, you can watch every WWE SmackDown (Friday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S.) match on Fox and catch Monday Night Raw (at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S). on the USA Network. You can watch the Fox and USA Network stream using a variety of free trials on Fubo (75 USD/month), YouTube TV (73 USD/month and up), Sling TV Blue (price varies), DirecTV Now (70 USD/month), or Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month). Various free trials are available (DirecTV Now and Sling TV do not offer a free trial).

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or DirecTV Now. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Learn more about watching Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Now with ExpressVPN.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Peacock

Country: U.S.

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock is the new official WWE broadcaster in the U.S. You can stream every live WWE PPV event including WrestleMania, Money in the Bank, Clash at the castle, and more. A seven-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal account to subscribe to Peacock.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2023 WWE calendar

ShowDateLocation
Royal Rumble 2023January 28, 2023San Antonio, TX
WWE Elimination ChamberFebruary 18, 2023Montreal, CAN
WWE WrestleMania 39April 1-2, 2023Inglewood, CA
WWE Money in the BankJuly 1, 2023London, UK
NXT: The Great American BashJuly 30, 2023Cedar Park, TX
SummerSlamAugust 5, 2023Detroit, MI
PaybackSeptember 3, 2023Pittsburgh, PA
FastlaneOctober 7, 2023Indianapolis, IN

Whatcha gonna do when ExpressVPN runs wild on you?

Be it Raw, Smackdown, or NXT TakeOver: New York, WWE is always appointment TV. Monday Night Raw has been around for decades and today boasts more than 1,300 original episodes. And like the Nature Boy Ric Flair, it’s still goin’ strong.

Let us know how a VPN helped you watch WWE in the comments section below. If you have any questions, live chat is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And that’s the bottom line, ’cause ExpressVPN said so!

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

stream on your phone with a VPN
단계별 스트리밍 도움이 필요하신가요?
