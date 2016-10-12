How to permanently delete your Tinder account

Of all the matchmaking apps available, Tinder may be the best known. With over 9 billion matches made to date, it has changed the way many people find love.

But for all the swiping and connecting, there’s an underlying concern that using Tinder compromises your internet privacy. This guide will show you how to delete your Tinder account.

Tinder is a free, location-based mobile dating app. It allows users to browse the profiles of other users and “swipe right” on profiles that interest them. If the other party also swipes right, the two can chat and connect further.

While the app offers an exciting game-like experience and the potential to meet a significant other, Tinder also collects more information on you than you might expect. This includes:

Your name, email address, physical address, and telephone number

Your Facebook account information (a valid Facebook account is required for each Tinder profile)

Your physical location whenever you use the app

Pictures and videos you take and upload to Tinder

As you might expect, Tinder uses this information to serve you targeted ads and has the right to use your information in any way it wants.

Ultimately, the questions you have to consider are:

How much do you trust Tinder with your personal data?

Are you OK with Tinder using your personal data as a revenue source?

Are you willing to give up some internet privacy to meet new people online?

Are you OK with the risks that might occur when you physically meet your Tinder match?

How to delete your Tinder account

For security reasons, you can only delete your account from within the Tinder app.

Step 1: Tap the Tinder app icon to open the app.

Step 2: In the app, tap your Profile icon in the top left to access your profile.

Step 3: On your profile, tap SETTINGS.

Step 4: Scroll to the bottom of your settings and tap Delete Account.

Step 5: You will be asked to confirm whether you want to delete your account or not. To proceed, tap DELETE.

Some FAQs about deleting Tinder

Does deleting the Tinder app delete my account?

No. Deleting the Tinder app does NOT delete your account. If you want to delete your account, you will need to follow the steps above.

What happens after I delete my Tinder account?

You will permanently lose all of your matches, messages, and other account details.

I’m on Tinder Plus. Will deleting my account also cancel my subscription?

No. Deleting the app and/or your account does not cancel your Tinder Plus subscription.

To cancel your subscription, you’ll need to go to the App Store or Google Play Store and unsubscribe from there.

To get a refund, iOS users will need to submit a request at https://getsupport.apple.com, while Android users will need to email help@gotinder.com.

For more information, see the “Tinder Plus” section of the Tinder FAQ page.

Will Tinder retain my information after I delete my account?

Yes. All of the information you submitted while signing up for Tinder and using the service will remain with the company. Tinder will still be able to use your information for advertising purposes or share it with other users and third parties.

What happens if I log in again after deleting my account?

If you try to log into Tinder after deleting your account, Tinder will create a new profile for you.

Do more to protect your internet privacy

Wondering what else you can do to enhance your internet privacy? Here are some steps you can take.

Safe browsing, everyone!

