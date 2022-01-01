Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

The VPN that just works

Exclusive offer: Save 49% today.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free.

Get the #1 Rated VPN

30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

recommended by

Man with headphones using ExpressVPN on laptop.
Globe with video player, music and chat.

Enjoy unrestricted access worldwide

ExpressVPN defeats content restrictions and censorship to deliver unlimited access to video, music, social media, and more, from anywhere in the world.

Get ExpressVPN
Magnifying glass showing only encrypted data.

Stay secure and anonymous anytime you go online

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and encrypts your network data so that no one can see what you're doing. One click, and you're protected.

ExpressVPN on a range of devices: laptop, tablet, smartphone.

Get ExpressVPN on all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription comes with easy-to-use apps for every device you own. Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, and so much more.

windows-icon
apple-icon
android-icon
ios-icon
linux-icon
Router-icon
Get ExpressVPN
Padlock.

Powerful online protection

Defeat hackers and spies with best-in-class encryption and leakproofing.

Map with VPN locations.

Internet without borders

Access content, no matter your location. Say goodbye to geo-blocks.

Speed meter.

Supercharged VPN

Connect to any of our unlimited-bandwidth, ultra-fast VPN servers.

Ultra-fast servers around the globe

map of the world with all continents
160
locations
94
countries
unlimited bandwidth
See our full list of VPN server locations >

What people are saying about ExpressVPN

Trustpilot logo.
Trustpilot logo.

Excellent—Rated 4.7 out of 5

App Store logo.
App Store logo.

Rated 4.7 out of 5

Default avatar.
Great app, use it constantly to protect my devices when travelling abroad for work and a fair price.
Sean, Trustpilot
Default avatar.
I’m a long time user for this VPN service, started in 2016 and it’s been working wonders.
Nakiboshi, Apple App Store
Dustin Greiger avatar.
Got an account with @expressvpn yesterday. Great decision for traveling out of the country!
Dustin Greiger
Nill088 avatar.
I love express, in terms of security, speed and everything 👍
Nill088
Jon Narong avatar.
@ExpressVPN has truly been indispensable while working remote.
Jon Narong
ExpressVPN’s performance is great. Consistently good speeds.
ExpressVPN’s performance is great. Consistently good speeds.
The best offshore VPN for privacy.
The best offshore VPN for privacy.
ExpressVPN is the best VPN service we’ve tested.
ExpressVPN is the best VPN service we’ve tested.
24-hour support speech bubbles.

Live, 24-hour customer support

Real support from real people. We’re available through instant live chat and email to help you set up and troubleshoot.

Contact Support
30 days money back guarantee.

30-day money-back guarantee

Our VPN is easy to use. So is our guarantee. If you’re not satisfied, we’ll refund your payment. No hassle, no risk.

Get ExpressVPN