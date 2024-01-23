FAQ on Migration to Impact for ExpressVPN Affiliates

Affiliate platform migration to Impact
ExpressVPN is migrating to a new sales system for affiliates, called Impact. We address common questions about this process.
Getting started with Impact
Impact is one of the largest affiliate platforms. It offers users in-depth reporting and numerous additional features that will help us support you better.
All you need to do is:
-
Click on the link sent to you by the ExpressVPN team to join the ExpressVPN program on Impact
-
Accept program Terms
-
Verify your media/website
-
Change your affiliate links
Clicking multiple times on the sign-up link can cause the link to cache. We recommend you right-click and open in an incognito window and sign up from there. If you are still having trouble signing up, please contact us directly at impact-migration@expressvpn.com
No, you can manage multiple brands with one Impact account.
Yes, you need to change your links to Impact links so we can keep up with your sales and pay you through the Impact platform. You can find our landing pages in the Content > Assets in Impact.
We have included all our top landing pages. If you would like us to add a specific page, please send your request via Content > Requests .
If you need additional help with building your tracking links, find our step-by-step instructions here.
To get access to all our assets and landing pages, go to Content > Assets .
You can also find useful guides on how to build links on our affiliate support portal.
You can find all of our landing pages, text links, and banners in Content > Assets in Impact.
This could be because you haven’t accepted the program Terms. If you have, it can take the system up to 15 minutes to “acknowledge” the new partnership between the affiliate and advertiser account.
We are asking all affiliates to change their links over by March 31, 2023, and we will then retire PAP by April 30, 2023.
Payment
You will keep the same commission structure that you were previously on.
You will get paid as normal. There are no changes to our payment process. We aim to pay all outstanding commissions by the 15th of every month for the previous month’s activity.
You will receive payment for outstanding commissions in the next payment run. The migration does not affect our payment process. We will pay outstanding commissions by 15th of every month for the previous month’s activity as always. We will process all commission payments outside of Impact.
If you don’t transition to Impact by March 31, we will close your affiliate account and pay all outstanding commissions.
There are no changes to our payment process. We pay affiliates by PayPal or bank transfer.
There is no need. If you want to change your payment details, please email us at accounts-payable@vpnaffiliates.com with your affiliate ID and your new payment details.
Help and support
If you have any questions about how to use the Impact platform, you can access these resources:
-
Getting started on Impact: Impact’s guide for new affiliates, includes a useful UI tour
-
Impact Help Centre: Access detailed documentation on all of Impact’s features
-
You can also use Impact’s live chat support. It’s accessible from the bottom right-hand corner of your dashboard.