How to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral online

Last updated: September 16, 2022

Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday 8 September 2022 at the age of 96. The UK has entered a period of national mourning that will last until seven days after the state funeral, which takes place on Monday 19 September. Besides the UK, the day’s proceedings will be televised by major broadcasters around the world—including in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Here’s how you can stream the Queen’s funeral live online.

What time will Queen Elizabeth’s funeral be shown on TV?

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Monday, 19 September 2022. If you’d like to catch the entire day’s proceedings, the duties will commence at 6:30 a.m. BST; otherwise, the service at Westminster Abbey will begin at 11 a.m BST.

How to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in the UK

Ways to stream the Queen’s funeral for free in the U.S.

How to watch the Queen’s state funeral in Australia

Best way to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in Canada

BBC

Price: Free

The funeral will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC News, and its streaming platform BBC iPlayer, starting 8 a.m. BST. BBC iPlayer is also free to stream online, though you’ll first have to register for an account, and provide a UK postcode, to start watching.

ITV

Price: Free

UK viewers can watch full, uninterrupted coverage of the state funeral starting 6 a.m. BST on ITV and all of its channels, including its free online streaming platform ITV Hub. All that’s required is to sign up for an account and provide a UK postcode.

Sky News

Price: Free

UK broadcaster Sky will be televising the full day’s events, available for free on Sky News and the Sky News App, Freeview, and social media. Interested viewers can tune in from 5 a.m. BST via the Sky News YouTube channel.

Stream the Queen’s funeral for free in the U.S.

Several major news outlets in the U.S., such as NBC, CNN, and ABC, will be providing live coverage of the proceedings throughout the day. U.S. viewers can tune in to stream starting at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. Don’t have cable? Here are a couple of cord-cutting options that offer free trials:

YouTube TV



Price: 65 USD/month

YouTube TV carries several live TV channels, including ABC, BBC, CBS, CNN, and NBC, and offers a seven-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

fuboTV

Price: 69.99 USD/month and up

fuboTV may be mainly geared toward sports fans, but it also carries channels such as ABC and NBC. A seven-day free trial is available for new users, and you’ll have to provide a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Note that all of the major networks (ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and Fox News) may also have additional live coverage on their respective YouTube channels.

How to watch the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in Australia

Aussies keen to stream the Queen’s funeral can do so starting 8 p.m. AEST on Channel 7 and Channel 9; both offer free online streaming platforms (7plus and 9Now, respectively). These are completely free to watch—simply sign up for an account on either site to start streaming.

How to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in Canada

In Canada, CBC channels will feature live televised coverage throughout the day from 5 a.m. ET onwards. For Canadian viewers who’d prefer to stream online, CBC’s streaming platform CBC Gem provides simulcast streaming. No signup is required.

What will happen during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. Her Late Majesty’s coffin will be pulled by naval ratings to the Abbey on a gun carriage, with King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family following behind.

After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be brought to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service. She will be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel alongside her predecessors and her late husband, Prince Philip.

Who will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Besides the members of the Royal Family, senior UK politicians will also be in attendance, as well as heads of state from other countries—including U.S. President Joe Biden, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Members of other European royal families, such as Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letzia, will also be present for the Queen’s farewell.

