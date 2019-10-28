Stream the UFC Fight Night Santos vs. Teixeira live on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year

You can tune in to the UFC Fight Night live on ESPN+, which costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy watching!

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira on ESPN

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes

The main card will also be aired on ESPN 2. ESPN Deportes (available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu) will provide a Spanish simulcast of the main card. A variety of free trials are available.

Here’s how to watch the fight on ESPN::

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watch UFC highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest UFC highlights, press conferences, interviews, announcements, and news on the official UFC YouTube channel.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira start time

All the excitement comes to a head on November 7, when Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira face off in the UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada. Coverage of the main card begins at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN+, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes.

Prelims start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Santos vs. Teixeira record: Who’s the better fighter?

Name and alias Thiago ‘The Sledgehammer’ Santos Glover Teixeira Boxing Record 21-7-0 (15 KOs) 31-7-0 (18 KOs) Birthdate January 7, 1984 (36) October 28, 1979 (41) Category Light Heavyweight Light Heavyweight Height 6’ 2’’ (188 cm) 6’ 2’’ (188 cm) Years active 2010-present 2002-present

UFC Fight Night: Santos-Teixeira fight card

These two are the main draw, but don’t miss these delicious undercard matchups!

Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN 2. and ESPN Deportes)

Thiago Santos (21-7-0) vs. Glover Teixeira (31-7-0) – Light Heavyweight

Andrei Arlovski (29-19-0) vs. Tanner Boser (19-6-1) – Heavyweight

Raoni Barcelos (15-1-0) vs. Khalid Taha (13-2-0) – Bantamweight

Ian Heinisch (14-3-0) vs. Brendan Allen (15-3-0) – Middleweight

Claudia Gadelha (18-4-0) vs. Yan Xiaonan (12-1-0) – Women’s Strawweight

Prelims (ESPN+)

Sarah Moras (6-7-0) vs. Vanessa Melo (10-8-0) – Women’s Bantamweight

Trevin Giles (12-2-0) vs. Bevon Lewis (7-2-0) – Middleweight

Alexandr Romanov (12-0-0) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (17-7-1) – Heavyweight

Darren Elkins (25-9-0) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (13-1-0) – Featherweight

Max Griffin (15-8-0) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (8-2-0) – Welterweight

Felipe Colares (9-2-0) vs. Gustavo Lopez (11-5-0) – Bantamweight

Thiago Santos-Glover Teixeira fight odds

-230 Thiago Santos

+184 Glover Teixeira

What other UFC fights are happening in 2020?

Date Event (Main card) Location November 21, 2020 UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada