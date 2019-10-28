Stream the UFC Fight Night Santos vs. Teixeira live on ESPN+
Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year
You can tune in to the UFC Fight Night live on ESPN+, which costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.
To watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Enjoy watching!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching ESPN with ExpressVPN.
Watch the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira on ESPN
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes
The main card will also be aired on ESPN 2. ESPN Deportes (available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu) will provide a Spanish simulcast of the main card. A variety of free trials are available.
Here’s how to watch the fight on ESPN::
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (30 USD/month), fuboTV (60 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month). You may need a U.S. credit card or Paypal account.
- Sit back and enjoy!
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, fuboTV, or Hulu.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app on (Android or iOS).
Learn more about watching YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV , Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.
Watch UFC highlights on YouTube
Check out the latest UFC highlights, press conferences, interviews, announcements, and news on the official UFC YouTube channel.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Go to the UFC YouTube channel.
- Enjoy!
Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira start time
All the excitement comes to a head on November 7, when Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira face off in the UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada. Coverage of the main card begins at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN+, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes.
Prelims start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
Santos vs. Teixeira record: Who’s the better fighter?
|Name and alias
|Thiago ‘The Sledgehammer’ Santos
|Glover Teixeira
|Boxing Record
|21-7-0 (15 KOs)
|31-7-0 (18 KOs)
|Birthdate
|January 7, 1984 (36)
|October 28, 1979 (41)
|Category
|Light Heavyweight
|Light Heavyweight
|Height
|6’ 2’’ (188 cm)
|6’ 2’’ (188 cm)
|Years active
|2010-present
|2002-present
UFC Fight Night: Santos-Teixeira fight card
These two are the main draw, but don’t miss these delicious undercard matchups!
Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN 2. and ESPN Deportes)
Thiago Santos (21-7-0) vs. Glover Teixeira (31-7-0) – Light Heavyweight
Andrei Arlovski (29-19-0) vs. Tanner Boser (19-6-1) – Heavyweight
Raoni Barcelos (15-1-0) vs. Khalid Taha (13-2-0) – Bantamweight
Ian Heinisch (14-3-0) vs. Brendan Allen (15-3-0) – Middleweight
Claudia Gadelha (18-4-0) vs. Yan Xiaonan (12-1-0) – Women’s Strawweight
Prelims (ESPN+)
Sarah Moras (6-7-0) vs. Vanessa Melo (10-8-0) – Women’s Bantamweight
Trevin Giles (12-2-0) vs. Bevon Lewis (7-2-0) – Middleweight
Alexandr Romanov (12-0-0) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (17-7-1) – Heavyweight
Darren Elkins (25-9-0) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (13-1-0) – Featherweight
Max Griffin (15-8-0) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (8-2-0) – Welterweight
Felipe Colares (9-2-0) vs. Gustavo Lopez (11-5-0) – Bantamweight
Thiago Santos-Glover Teixeira fight odds
-230 Thiago Santos
+184 Glover Teixeira
What other UFC fights are happening in 2020?
|Date
|Event (Main card)
|Location
|November 21, 2020
|UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez
|UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada
