> Stream Sports > UFC

How to watch Santos vs. Teixeira with a VPN | UFC Fight Night

Updated: November 3, 2020
How to watch Santos vs. Teixeira with a VPN | UFC Fight Night

Stream the UFC Fight Night Santos vs. Teixeira live on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year

You can tune in to the UFC Fight Night live on ESPN+, which costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. Enjoy watching!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching ESPN with ExpressVPN.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira on ESPN

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes

The main card will also be aired on ESPN 2. ESPN Deportes (available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu) will provide a Spanish simulcast of the main card. A variety of free trials are available.

Here’s how to watch the fight on ESPN::

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (30 USD/month), fuboTV (60 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month). You may need a U.S. credit card or Paypal account.
  4. Sit back and enjoy!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app on (Android or iOS).

Learn more about watching YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV , Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Watch UFC highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest UFC highlights, press conferences, interviews, announcements, and news on the official UFC YouTube channel.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
  3. Go to the UFC YouTube channel.
  4. Enjoy!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira start time

All the excitement comes to a head on November 7, when Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira face off in the UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada. Coverage of the main card begins at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN+, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes.

Prelims start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Santos vs. Teixeira record: Who’s the better fighter?

Name and aliasThiago ‘The Sledgehammer’ SantosGlover Teixeira
Boxing Record21-7-0 (15 KOs)31-7-0 (18 KOs)
BirthdateJanuary 7, 1984 (36)October 28, 1979 (41)
CategoryLight HeavyweightLight Heavyweight
Height6’ 2’’ (188 cm)6’ 2’’ (188 cm)
Years active2010-present2002-present

UFC Fight Night: Santos-Teixeira fight card

These two are the main draw, but don’t miss these delicious undercard matchups!

Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN 2. and ESPN Deportes)

Thiago Santos (21-7-0) vs. Glover Teixeira (31-7-0) – Light Heavyweight
Andrei Arlovski (29-19-0) vs. Tanner Boser (19-6-1) – Heavyweight
Raoni Barcelos (15-1-0) vs. Khalid Taha (13-2-0) – Bantamweight
Ian Heinisch (14-3-0) vs. Brendan Allen (15-3-0) – Middleweight
Claudia Gadelha (18-4-0) vs. Yan Xiaonan (12-1-0) – Women’s Strawweight

Prelims (ESPN+)

Sarah Moras (6-7-0) vs. Vanessa Melo (10-8-0) – Women’s Bantamweight
Trevin Giles (12-2-0) vs. Bevon Lewis (7-2-0) – Middleweight
Alexandr Romanov (12-0-0) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (17-7-1) – Heavyweight
Darren Elkins (25-9-0) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (13-1-0) – Featherweight
Max Griffin (15-8-0) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (8-2-0) – Welterweight
Felipe Colares (9-2-0) vs. Gustavo Lopez (11-5-0) – Bantamweight

Thiago Santos-Glover Teixeira fight odds

-230 Thiago Santos

+184 Glover Teixeira

What other UFC fights are happening in 2020?

DateEvent (Main card)Location
November 21, 2020UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. PerezUFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

41 thoughts on “UFC

  14. ran into small problem but thanks to brian from the live chat for helping get sorted thanks guys i appreciate it. abdessalam

    Reply

  19. Bought it I’m in the Philippines loaded vpn shows up on my screen but espn + says no content availed cant access sucks! Can’t get response from express ! Will cancel

    Reply

  29. I have Express VPN and never thought of this. This is brilliant! I might do the Phillipenes one, because if I go out, i will spend more than that!

    Reply

  31. Totally interested but i cant watch ufc without cable sub in usa? Im in canada and use rogers. I want to be able to watch all live motocross races and us netflix any inf would help me

    Reply

    1. Hi Adam,

      Totally understand where you’re coming from. Unfortunately, you’ll need a Netflix subscription to enjoy watch the shows there. But with ExpressVPN, you can enjoy U.S. with safety and privacy anywhere you are!

      Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!