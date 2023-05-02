How to watch King Charles III’s Coronation online

Last updated: May 1, 2023

King Charles III ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, last September. Now, he is to be crowned King during a symbolic ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Besides the UK, the day’s proceedings will be televised by major broadcasters around the world—including in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Here’s how you can stream the King’s coronation live online.

What time will King Charles’ coronation be shown on TV?

The coronation ceremony will air at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET) on May 6, 2023. If you want to catch the entire day’s proceedings, coverage leading up to the coronation begins at 6 a.m. BST.

How to watch the King Charles III’s Coronation in the UK

BBC

Price: Free

The funeral will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC News, and its streaming platform BBC iPlayer, starting at 6 a.m. BST. BBC iPlayer is also free to stream online, though you’ll first have to register for an account and provide a UK postcode to start watching.

ITV

Price: Free

UK viewers can watch a simultaneous telecast of the ceremony starting at 6 a.m. BST on ITV and all of its channels, including its free online streaming platform ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). All that’s required is to sign up for an account and provide a UK postcode.

Sky News

Price: Free

UK broadcaster Sky will be televising the full day’s events, available for free on Sky News and the Sky News App, Freeview, and social media. Interested viewers can tune in from 6 a.m. BST via the Sky News YouTube channel.

Stream King Charles III’s Coronation in the U.S.

If you’re in the U.S., ABC, NBC, and CNN will all provide special coverage of the ceremony anchored by Michael Strahan, Savannah Guthrie, and Anderson Cooper, respectively. Coverage starts at ​​5 a.m. ET on May 6. If you have a cable login you can stream the coronation on abcnews.com and goodmorningamerica.com, on nbcnews.com and today.com, or at CNN Live. Don’t have cable? Here are a few cord-cutting options that offer free trials:

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month

YouTube TV carries many live TV channels and offers a 14-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

fubo

Price: 75 USD/month and up

fubo also offers a seven-day free trial for new users; you’ll just have to provide a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD / month

With Hulu, you can catch the ceremony by tuning in to ABC News. The channel is available to stream on any Hulu plan. A seven-day free trial is available, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Where to watch King Charles III’s Coronation online in Australia

Aussies looking to watch the ceremony can tune in to ABC Australia on May 6 at 8 p.m. AEST. Prefer to stream the ceremony instead? Streaming service BritBox will livestream the full ceremony direct from the UK, along with full replay and highlights. A seven-day free trial is available for new users.

How to watch King Charles III’s Coronation in Canada

In Canada, CBC channels will feature live televised coverage throughout the day from 4 a.m. ET onwards. For Canadian viewers who’d prefer to stream online, CBC’s free streaming platform CBC Gem provides simulcast streaming. It’s totally free, and no sign-up is required.

What will happen during King Charles III’s coronation?

The King’s coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey. The ceremony will start with The King’s Procession, a 1.3-mile route that will take the King and Queen Consort from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and back.

The ceremony will see the King anointed with consecrated oil, the delivery of the sovereign’s orb, and the enthroning. With the crown of St Edward placed on his head, His Majesty will be officially crowned as King Charles III.

The coronation is expected to last for three hours, but celebrations are set to last all weekend, with British pubs and bars allowed to be open for longer, and a special Coronation Concert held featuring Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and more. Monday, May 28, has been declared a public holiday in the UK.

Who will be attending King Charles III’s coronation?

The members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry, and senior UK politicians will be present for the King’s coronation. Also in attendance, Heads of state from other countries—including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Philippines President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden are also expected to attend.

Members of other royal families, such as Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and King Carl XVI Gustav and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, will also be present for the King’s coronation.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.