VPN for crypto.

Best VPN for crypto

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for crypto, helping you stay secure and private online for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions.

  • Best-in-class encryption
  • Defend against DDoS attacks
  • Increased anonymity and privacy
How to trade crypto with a VPN

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to a secure VPN server.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone.

Keep your crypto transactions private and secure on the exchange of your choice.

Cryptocurrency coins. Get a VPN for crypto trading.

What are Bitcoin and cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is money secured by cryptography on a public blockchain. Essentially, cryptocurrency uses digital files as a form of money. As it is cryptographically secured, cryptocurrencies are difficult to counterfeit.

Among the benefits of using cryptocurrency is the ability to make payments with a high degree of anonymity. Read about protecting your financial privacy with Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency padlock on laptop screen.

Trade crypto with a VPN for peace of mind

Many users of cryptocurrency do so for the anonymity it affords them when they make purchases. But your IP address could be linked to your transactions, which increases the possibility of revealing your identity.

ExpressVPN gives you a different IP address to increase your anonymity. (Use it with Tor for added protection.) It also secures your trading with 256-bit AES encryption. Take back your right to online privacy now.

ExpressVPN for crypto trading key features

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Split tunneling

Choose which apps use ExpressVPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected.

Browse more anonymously

Change your device's IP address and location so that websites cannot use that data to identify you.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Frequently asked questions

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Servers in 105 countries

Connect to VPN server locations in 105 countries worldwide, and switch as often as you’d like.

Stay protected on every device

ExpressVPN has apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, and many other devices.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

30-day money-back guarantee

Not satisfied with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days. It’s that simple.

