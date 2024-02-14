Cryptocurrencies are, by design, secure and private—but this varies across currency type. However, they are not entirely anonymous. A better description is that cryptocurrencies are pseudonymous. Unfortunately, there are ways that crypto transactions can be de-anonymized, possibly leaving your true identity exposed to bad actors.

Like any other form of investment, cryptocurrency carries its own risks. It is, for example, never advisable to store all of your money on a single exchange as it increases your chances of losing everything in the event of a hack. In fact, cryptocurrency exchanges are often magnets for cyberattacks.

Having said that, we strongly advise taking some precautionary measures to protect your money online. This can include, but is by no means limited to: Keeping your computer up to date, vetting crypto wallets before adoption, using a password manager, enabling two-factor authentication, being wary of social engineering, and adopting a cold storage method for your crypto.