Best VPN for crypto
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for crypto, helping you stay secure and private online for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions.
- Best-in-class encryption
- Defend against DDoS attacks
- Increased anonymity and privacy
How to trade crypto with a VPN
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN server.
Step 3
Keep your crypto transactions private and secure on the exchange of your choice.
What are Bitcoin and cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrency is money secured by cryptography on a public blockchain. Essentially, cryptocurrency uses digital files as a form of money. As it is cryptographically secured, cryptocurrencies are difficult to counterfeit.
Among the benefits of using cryptocurrency is the ability to make payments with a high degree of anonymity. Read about protecting your financial privacy with Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency.
Trade crypto with a VPN for peace of mind
Many users of cryptocurrency do so for the anonymity it affords them when they make purchases. But your IP address could be linked to your transactions, which increases the possibility of revealing your identity.
ExpressVPN gives you a different IP address to increase your anonymity. (Use it with Tor for added protection.) It also secures your trading with 256-bit AES encryption. Take back your right to online privacy now.
ExpressVPN for crypto trading key features
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Best-in-class encryption
Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.
Split tunneling
Choose which apps use ExpressVPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected.
Browse more anonymously
Change your device's IP address and location so that websites cannot use that data to identify you.
Network Lock kill switch
Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.
Frequently asked questions
Cryptocurrencies are, by design, secure and private—but this varies across currency type. However, they are not entirely anonymous. A better description is that cryptocurrencies are pseudonymous. Unfortunately, there are ways that crypto transactions can be de-anonymized, possibly leaving your true identity exposed to bad actors.
Like any other form of investment, cryptocurrency carries its own risks. It is, for example, never advisable to store all of your money on a single exchange as it increases your chances of losing everything in the event of a hack. In fact, cryptocurrency exchanges are often magnets for cyberattacks.
Having said that, we strongly advise taking some precautionary measures to protect your money online. This can include, but is by no means limited to: Keeping your computer up to date, vetting crypto wallets before adoption, using a password manager, enabling two-factor authentication, being wary of social engineering, and adopting a cold storage method for your crypto.
There are many options online for cryptocurrency transactions. The most popular option, however, is to go through a cryptocurrency exchange. Please note that not all exchanges are created equal, and differ in features and the types of coins available. Some notable exchanges include Binance, Coinbase, FTX, Bybit, and Uniswap.
A VPN, or virtual private network, creates a secure tunnel between your device and the internet. This is especially important when dealing with cryptocurrencies online, as it keeps your ISP and other third parties from viewing your online activity or associating your IP address with your transactions or information on Blockchain records.
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee . You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and get a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.
Why choose ExpressVPN?
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
Servers in 105 countries
Connect to VPN server locations in 105 countries worldwide, and switch as often as you’d like.
Live chat support
Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.
30-day money-back guarantee
Not satisfied with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days. It’s that simple.
