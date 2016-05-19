The benefits of a VPN for Black Desert Online

This post was originally published on May 19, 2016.
Black Desert Online is utterly incredible. It’s a huge MMORPG with an expansive list of characters and hitherto unimaginable game mechanics. From global weather conditions to a realistic leveling system (finally!), absolutely everything about it is epic.
But that’s enough gushing. How do we play it!?
Fear not, ExpressVPN has put together a short FAQ to help everyone get connected.
What’s the Best VPN for Black Desert?
With server locations in so many countries, ExpressVPN is a great option for gamers wishing to expand their skill set by challenging players from other regions. Using ExpressVPN as a Black Desert VPN will let you play with people from anywhere in the world, no matter where you are physically located.
Do I Need a Black Desert Online VPN to Play?
A VPN is always the right choice, for every type of Internet connection. But for gaming, in particular, a VPN can lower the latency between a player and the server client (ping) and speed up the connection.
Further benefits of using a VPN for Black Desert include DDoS protection and a private Internet connection, making it a superior choice to a Black Desert online proxy.
Thanks, But How Do I Capture a Damn Horse?
You need some capturing rope which can be purchased from Stable Keepers in Olivia, Velia, and Heidel. You’ll also need raw sugar, stirrups, and endless patience — oh man, you’re going to need those. There are a few places to find wild horses, but just south of Glish seems to be the most bountiful.
What Character Do You Use?
The Ranger is ExpressVPN’s character of choice, but only until the Ninja is released, obviously.
Do you play Black Desert Online? Any tips for the rest of us? Please leave in the comments below!
Featured image: designwest / Deposit Photos
Ranger & horse image: Screenshot taken from Black Desert
Comments
I have ExpressVPN & I play BDO, the only problem is that I can’t play BDO. From just opening the game, it just closes itself and only when I use my VPN. It runs fine and completely stable when my VPN isn’t active
after seeing this article i have purchased 12 Month Plan,
now how do i play xD
i wanna maximize my speed when updating the game… Black Desert Europe version..
can anyone please refer me to the page i need to follow!
Thanks & Regards
yeah paying for a vpn and the game sounds awesome………
Thanks to express vpn i never have to worry about my personal data getting in the hands of hackers.
and i have been using Express VPN on my android device for the past 15 days.
