The benefits of a VPN for Black Desert Online

This post was originally published on May 19, 2016.

Black Desert Online is utterly incredible. It’s a huge MMORPG with an expansive list of characters and hitherto unimaginable game mechanics. From global weather conditions to a realistic leveling system (finally!), absolutely everything about it is epic.

But that’s enough gushing. How do we play it!?

Fear not, ExpressVPN has put together a short FAQ to help everyone get connected.

What’s the Best VPN for Black Desert?

With server locations in so many countries, ExpressVPN is a great option for gamers wishing to expand their skill set by challenging players from other regions. Using ExpressVPN as a Black Desert VPN will let you play with people from anywhere in the world, no matter where you are physically located.

Do I Need a Black Desert Online VPN to Play?

A VPN is always the right choice, for every type of Internet connection. But for gaming, in particular, a VPN can lower the latency between a player and the server client (ping) and speed up the connection.

Further benefits of using a VPN for Black Desert include DDoS protection and a private Internet connection, making it a superior choice to a Black Desert online proxy.

Thanks, But How Do I Capture a Damn Horse?

You need some capturing rope which can be purchased from Stable Keepers in Olivia, Velia, and Heidel. You’ll also need raw sugar, stirrups, and endless patience — oh man, you’re going to need those. There are a few places to find wild horses, but just south of Glish seems to be the most bountiful.

What Character Do You Use?

The Ranger is ExpressVPN’s character of choice, but only until the Ninja is released, obviously.

Featured image: designwest / Deposit Photos

Ranger & horse image: Screenshot taken from Black Desert

