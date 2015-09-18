Connect all your devices to ExpressVPN with a FlashRouter!

This post was originally published on September 18, 2015.

Introducing ExpressVPN FlashRouters, the perfect plug-and-play solution for all your VPN needs!

Why Use a FlashRouter?

Connect all your Wi-Fi-enabled devices to your ExpressVPN FlashRouter and secure your Internet connection on all of your computers, phones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, streaming media devices, and more!

Use a FlashRouter alongside your current router to create a dual router connection without messing with your current router setup. With two routers, you can easily switch between your VPN and non-VPN networks.

For the first time ever, you can now order a pre-configured ExpressVPN FlashRouter of your choice!

DIY or DI-Don’t?

While it’s possible to set up your own VPN-enabled router, we wouldn’t recommend it. Bricking your router is never fun. Instead, we suggest arming yourself with one of our preconfigured ExpressVPN FlashRouters.

Here’s why:

No assembly required.

Ordering from FlashRouters will configure your FlashRouter with your ExpressVPN account and server location preference — so it’s ready to use out of the box!

Faster, more secure connection.

FlashRouters use our secure and speedy OpenVPN protocol by default.

One hell of a warranty.

Any ExpressVPN router purchased from FlashRouters comes with 3 months of basic support and a 90-day warranty.

The future is upon us! Soon every appliance in your home will be connected to the Internet. Use a FlashRouter to securely connect all your devices to the Internet, so you can get online with security, privacy, and access all the content you want with no limits!

How Do I Get a FlashRouter?

Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.

Then use our step-by-step tutorials to find out:

How to buy, set up, and configure an ExpressVPN Tomato FlashRouter

How to buy, set up, and configure an ExpressVPN DD-WRT FlashRouter

