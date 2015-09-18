Connect all your devices to ExpressVPN with a FlashRouter!

This post was originally published on September 18, 2015.
Introducing ExpressVPN FlashRouters, the perfect plug-and-play solution for all your VPN needs!
Why Use a FlashRouter?
Connect all your Wi-Fi-enabled devices to your ExpressVPN FlashRouter and secure your Internet connection on all of your computers, phones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, streaming media devices, and more!
Use a FlashRouter alongside your current router to create a dual router connection without messing with your current router setup. With two routers, you can easily switch between your VPN and non-VPN networks.
For the first time ever, you can now order a pre-configured ExpressVPN FlashRouter of your choice!
DIY or DI-Don’t?
While it’s possible to set up your own VPN-enabled router, we wouldn’t recommend it. Bricking your router is never fun. Instead, we suggest arming yourself with one of our preconfigured ExpressVPN FlashRouters.
Here’s why:
No assembly required.
Ordering from FlashRouters will configure your FlashRouter with your ExpressVPN account and server location preference — so it’s ready to use out of the box!
Faster, more secure connection.
FlashRouters use our secure and speedy OpenVPN protocol by default.
One hell of a warranty.
Any ExpressVPN router purchased from FlashRouters comes with 3 months of basic support and a 90-day warranty.
The future is upon us! Soon every appliance in your home will be connected to the Internet. Use a FlashRouter to securely connect all your devices to the Internet, so you can get online with security, privacy, and access all the content you want with no limits!
How Do I Get a FlashRouter?
Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.
Then use our step-by-step tutorials to find out:
How to buy, set up, and configure an ExpressVPN Tomato FlashRouter
How to buy, set up, and configure an ExpressVPN DD-WRT FlashRouter
