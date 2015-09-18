Connect all your devices to ExpressVPN with a FlashRouter!

ExpressVPN

Last updated:

1 min

This post was originally published on September 18, 2015.

Introducing ExpressVPN FlashRouters, the perfect plug-and-play solution for all your VPN needs!

Why Use a FlashRouter?

Connect all your Wi-Fi-enabled devices to your ExpressVPN FlashRouter and secure your Internet connection on all of your computers, phones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, streaming media devices, and more!

Use a FlashRouter alongside your current router to create a dual router connection without messing with your current router setup. With two routers, you can easily switch between your VPN and non-VPN networks.

For the first time ever, you can now order a pre-configured ExpressVPN FlashRouter of your choice!

DIY or DI-Don’t?

While it’s possible to set up your own VPN-enabled router, we wouldn’t recommend it. Bricking your router is never fun. Instead, we suggest arming yourself with one of our preconfigured ExpressVPN FlashRouters.

Here’s why:

No assembly required.

Ordering from FlashRouters will configure your FlashRouter with your ExpressVPN account and server location preference — so it’s ready to use out of the box!

Faster, more secure connection.

FlashRouters use our secure and speedy OpenVPN protocol by default.

One hell of a warranty.

Any ExpressVPN router purchased from FlashRouters comes with 3 months of basic support and a 90-day warranty.

The future is upon us! Soon every appliance in your home will be connected to the Internet. Use a FlashRouter to securely connect all your devices to the Internet, so you can get online with security, privacy, and access all the content you want with no limits!

How Do I Get a FlashRouter?

Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.

Then use our step-by-step tutorials to find out:

How to buy, set up, and configure an ExpressVPN Tomato FlashRouter

How to buy, set up, and configure an ExpressVPN DD-WRT FlashRouter

order an expressvpn flashrouter from flashrouters.com

 

ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN is dedicated to your online security and privacy. Posts from this account will focus on company news or significant privacy and security stories.