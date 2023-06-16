From boxing and fencing to cycling and karate, the 2023 European Games is an opportunity for the world’s top athletes to shine ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Roughly 7,000 athletes from 48 different countries are headed to Kraków and Małopolska, Poland, to compete in 29 different sports, 19 of which will be featured in next summer’s Olympic Games. Although some sports kick off June 20, the European Games officially begin with the opening ceremonies in Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Kraków on June 21, with closing ceremonies set for July 2.

Even if you can’t secure a seat to watch the European Games, it’s easy to get your fix by following the live broadcast online. Read on to learn how to live stream your favorite events securely with a VPN.

How to watch the 2023 European Games from anywhere

The European Games’ official website is streaming every event for free! You can securely catch the action in just a few steps:

Where to watch 2023 European Games for free

BBC iPlayer

The BBC holds broadcasting rights for the 2023 European Games in the UK, and you can watch online via BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the European Games!

RTÉ

Irish free-to-air channel RTÉ is showing the 2023 European Games, and you can securely stream the action by turning on your VPN and using the broadcaster’s free, on-demand streaming service, RTÉ Player. With over 200 hours of Irish shows and international content, viewers can also enjoy everything from kids’ shows to news, football, and other sports live on RTÉ Player.

Ard/ZDF

Germany’s Ard and ZDF are set to offer live and free German-language coverage of the 2023 European Games. Catch the entire tournament at sportschau.de and zdf.de (be sure to check their schedules before you tune in).

ORF

The Austrian service ORF will offer free streams of the 2023 European Games, also in German. ORF is also a reliable source for MotoGP, F1, and several cycling events.

RTBF

The Belgian channel RTBF will air the 2023 European Games with French commentary. To stream, just connect to its free online streaming platform, Auvio. RTBF is a fantastic channel for sports fans, as it also offers free live streams of Formula 1, cycling, tennis, and more.

RTVE

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the 2023 European Games. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content.

Where else can I watch the 2023 European Games?

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live streams of select beach volleyball events in several European markets. Just be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule! Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

2023 European Games Schedule

Which sport are you most excited to see in the 2023 European Games? Here’s the full list of events, as well as when you’ll see your favorite sports.

Sport Dates Aquatics June 21-25 (artistic swimming); June 22-28 (diving) Archery June 23-28 Athletics June 20-25 (event competitions begin before opening ceremony) Badminton June 26-July 2 Basketball (3X3) June 21-24 Beach handball June 20-22 (event competitions begin before opening ceremony) Beach soccer June 27-July 1 Boxing June 23-28; June 30-July 2 Breakdancing June 25-26 Canoeing June 21-24 (sprint); June 29-July 2 (slalom) Cycling June 21-22 (BMX); June 25 (mountain biking) Fencing June 25-30 Judo July 1 Karate June 22-23 Kickboxing June 30-July 2 Modern pentathlon June 25-29; July 1 Muaythai June 25-27 Padel June 21-25 Rugby sevens June 25-27 Shooting June 22-July 2 Ski jumping June 26-July 1 Sport climbing June 22-25 Table tennis June 23-July 1 Taekwondo June 23-26 Teqball June 28-July 1 Triathlon June 27-28; July 1

Where are the 2023 European Games?

The 2023 European Games will be held in Kraków and Małopolska, Poland, marking the first time Poland has hosted the event. Azerbaijan held the inagural European Games in 2015, with Belarus following in 2019. As of June 2023, a host for the 2027 European Games has not yet been announced.

How do you qualify for the 2023 European Games?

The qualifications for competing in the European Games typically depend on the sport. In badminton, for example, players must have participated in a minimum of three tournaments counting towards the World Rankings lists during the European Games qualifying period (March 28, 2022, through Mach 26, 2023) and have been registered in the World Ranking list as of March 28, 2023.

How frequent are the European Games?

Much like the Olympics, the European Games take place every four years. Barring any unexpected schedule changes, the next edition should take place in 2027, though a host nation is still yet to be decided.

