If you are using a VPN with Google services (such as Google Search or YouTube), Google should determine your country based on your selected VPN server location. The country Google thinks you are in is usually indicated on the bottom of the webpage.

However, there might be times when the country shown does not match your VPN’s. For example, you are connected to a French server location, but Google places you in the UK.

Google is interpreting your IP as belonging to a different country from the one you have selected due to discrepancies in IP databases. Google could also be attempting to interpret your location using methods other than your IP. The mismatched location does not suggest your VPN is not working. Your real IP address is masked and your online traffic is encrypted by the VPN. (Read more about wrong locations when using a VPN.)

You can manually reset your location when using Google services by following these steps.

Reset your Google’s region settings

Go to the Search Settings page. Under Region Settings, choose the country you want to see your search results in. Click Save.

Your chosen region should remain constant within the same browser tab. If you clear cookies in your browser, use a new Incognito window, or use a different device, you will have to repeat the steps above to reset your region settings.

