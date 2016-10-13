How to uninstall and delete Dropbox

Nowadays, storing and sharing files via the cloud is no longer the privilege of large businesses. With a range of options to choose from, none may be better known than Dropbox, which remains a popular choice for private and commercial users.

But given the privacy concerns that have been raised about Dropbox, many people feel it is safer to select another cloud storage service. If that includes you, follow this guide to uninstall Dropbox and delete it from your computer.

Is Dropbox secure?

Dropbox is an online file hosting service. it provides a platform for users to upload, store, and share their files.

While Dropbox is free to use, it also collects a lot of information about you when you use their service. This includes:

User account information: your name, email address, phone number, payment info, and physical address

your name, email address, phone number, payment info, and physical address User upload information: information related to the files you upload into Dropbox (e.g. location tags in photos) and the people you share it with (e.g. contact emails)

information related to the files you upload into Dropbox (e.g. location tags in photos) and the people you share it with (e.g. contact emails) Usage information: information such as the device model, web browser, and the IP address you use to access Dropbox

information such as the device model, web browser, and the IP address you use to access Dropbox Cookies: Dropbox uses cookies to remember your username and learn from your interactions on Dropbox. This information is used to protect Dropbox and is often used to promote their services too.

Dropbox also reserves the right to share the information they collect from you. Recipients may include:

Third parties working with Dropbox

Other users

Law enforcement agencies

While Dropbox does encrypt your data and offers security measures two-step verification to protect access to your files, there are a few questions you should consider before using the service:

How much do you trust Dropbox to secure your data from hackers?

Do you trust Dropbox employees to not access your files without permission?

Are you OK with Dropbox disclosing your information to third parties?

How to uninstall Dropbox on Windows

Uninstall Dropbox on Windows 10

Uninstall Dropbox on Window 8

Uninstall Dropbox on Windows Vista and 7

Uninstall Dropbox on Windows 10

Step 1: Click the Start menu and locate Dropbox in your list of programs.

Step 2: Right-click on Dropbox and click Uninstall.

Step 3: In the Programs and Features window, select Dropbox and click Uninstall.

Step 4: Follow the instructions to complete the process.

Uninstall Dropbox on Window 8

Step 1: Click the Start menu and search for Control Panel.

Step 2: Under Programs, click on Uninstall a program.

Step 3: Select Dropbox and click Uninstall.

Step 4: Follow the instructions to complete the process.

Uninstall Dropbox on Windows Vista and 7

Step 1: Click the Start menu and open the Control Panel.

Step 2: Under Programs, click on Uninstall a program.

Step 3: Select Dropbox and click Uninstall.

Step 4: Follow the instructions to complete the process.

How to uninstall and delete Dropbox on Mac

Step 1: Click the Dropbox icon on your menu bar and then click on the gear icon.

Step 2: Click on Preferences…

Step 3: In the Account tab, click on Unlink this Dropbox…

Step 4: Return to your menu bar and click the Dropbox icon and gear icon.

Step 5: Click on Quit Dropbox.

Step 6: Drag and drop Dropbox into the Trash.

Some FAQs on Dropbox accounts

I’ve deleted my account. Will Dropbox still have access to my files?

Possibly. Your data may be retained if it is involved in legal obligations or disputes. Also, Dropbox states that backups of your data in Dropbox may not be deleted even after you have deleted your account.

I have a Dropbox paid account. How do I downgrade my plan or get a refund?

Dropbox does not downgrade your account unless you fail to make a payment on time.

You may cancel your Dropbox paid account at any time but Dropbox will not issue a refund unless legally required to.

What happens if Dropbox gets bought out?

If Dropbox gets involved in a reorganization, merger, or acquisition, your information might be transferred as part of the agreement. However, Dropbox is obligated to inform you of these changes and will outline the options for your stored files should such a change happen.

I’ve got more questions about Dropbox!

For additional questions and concerns, you can contact the Dropbox team at privacy@dropbox.com.

Do more to protect your internet privacy

Wondering what else you can do to enhance your internet privacy? Here are some steps you can take.

Use ExpressVPN. While “pausing” Google Web & App History prevents Google from collecting data about you, it doesn’t prevent your ISP from tracking what you’re doing online and potentially sharing it with corporations and governments. To hide your online activity from your ISP, use a VPN like ExpressVPN. Use Tor Browser. Tor hides your location and online activities from anybody doing network surveillance or traffic analysis, so your internet activity is difficult to trace back to you. It’s one of your best bets for maintaining anonymity online. To maximize the effectiveness of Tor, be sure to read these tips: Want Tor to really work?

Safe browsing, everyone!

