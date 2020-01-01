How to watch ESPN without cable or satellite

It’s easy to watch ESPN online, but you will need to supply your pay-TV credentials to access most of the core channels. To get ESPN without cable, sign up for an internet-only service de télévision sur Internet like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now. These services don’t require long-term contracts or a physical cable or satellite hookup. Many even offer no-charge trial periods, so you can watch ESPN for free—for a few weeks, at least.

