Comment regarder ESPN en ligne avec un VPN
Utilisez un VPN pour regarder en streaming direct les sports sur ESPN* en toute sécurité peu importe où vous êtes, et profitez même de plus de programmations sportives quand vous vous abonnez à ESPN+. Regardez ESPN en ligne de manière privée, sans panne ni ralentissement de vitesse de la part de votre FAI.
Avec ExpressVPN et un service de streaming sur Internet uniquement, vous pouvez même regarder ESPN sans câble !
Utilisez un VPN pour regarder des sports en direct sur ESPN en 3 étapes
Étape 1
Abonnez-vous à ExpressVPN et son service ultra-rapide.
Étape 2
Select a secure server location in the États-Unis
Étape 3
Connectez-vous à votre compte ESPN et regardez en streaming de n'importe où !
Un VPN vous permet d'accéder à ESPN+, ESPN3 et tous les autres services ESPN de partout.Abonnez-vous à ExpressVPN
How to watch ESPN without cable or satellite
It’s easy to watch ESPN online, but you will need to supply your pay-TV credentials to access most of the core channels. To get ESPN without cable, sign up for an internet-only service de télévision sur Internet like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now. These services don’t require long-term contracts or a physical cable or satellite hookup. Many even offer no-charge trial periods, so you can watch ESPN for free—for a few weeks, at least.
Best of all, these services are fully compatible with ExpressVPN. To ensure the smoothest viewing experience, just sign up while connected to the U.S. server location closest to you.
Un débit ultra-rapide pour le streaming sur ESPN
There’s nothing worse than streaming a live game and having the video buffer just as your favorite team is about to score.
ExpressVPN’s apps for Windows and Mac feature a VPN Speed Test that tests the latency and download speed of each VPN server location and ranks them by Speed Index.
Pour trouver la localisation serveur VPN la plus rapide pour ESPN en streaming, lancez le test de vitesse et choisissez la localisation serveur États-Unis bénéficiant du plus grand indice de vitesse.
Learn more about streaming speeds and the VPN Speed Test.
ESPN.com vs. ESPN+ vs. ESPN3 vs. WatchESPN
ESPN.com and the ESPN app offer all the core ESPN channels available through your pay-TV subscription. Just supply the credentials you use for your cord-cutting service or cable/satellite provider.
ESPN+ is an over-the-top streaming service that launched in 2018. It’s an add-on subscription to ESPN’s core networks, featuring original programming and exclusive broadcasts of sports including the UFC.
ESPN3, qui était auparavant ESPN360, est un service de streaming en ligne. ESPN3 est disponible pour les clients qui reçoivent leur connexion internet ultra-rapide ou leur abonnement à la télévision par câble via un fournisseur d'accès affilié. Certains sports qui étaient auparavant disponibles sur ESPN3 sont aujourd'hui accessibles uniquement sur ESPN+.
WatchESPN était une application et un service de streaming qui faisait des diffusions simultanées pour les chaînes ESPN comme ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes et le SEC Network. Maintenant, tout a été regroupé dans le site ESPN principal.
Foire Aux Questions : Comment regarder ESPN en direct en ligne
ExpressVPN inclut-il un abonnement ESPN ?
Non, ExpressVPN n'inclut pas un abonnement pour regarder ESPN, et il ne peut pas se substituer à ESPN. Pour regarder la plupart des chaînes ESPN en ligne, vous aurez besoin d'identifiants venant d'un fournisseur de télévision payante.
ExpressVPN secures your connection and offers server locations all over, meaning there’s always one close to you, optimized for speed. That means you can watch ESPN anywhere you go, even on public Wi-Fi, without having to sacrifice your security or video quality.
Can I watch ESPN without cable?
Yes! You don’t need cable or even a fixed physical address to watch ESPN online. You can subscribe to ESPN channels via an internet-only cord-cutting service, such as:
Learn more about cord-cutting services to replace cable or satellite.
Sur quels appareils puis-je regarder ESPN en streaming ?
You can stream ESPN online in the following ways:
- Visitez le site web d'ESPN sur votre ordinateur en utilisant l'appli ExpressVPN pour Mac, Windows ou Linux. Pour de meilleurs résultats, utilisez l'extension navigateur ExpressVPN pour Chrome ou Firefox.
- Use the ESPN apps for your smartphone/tablet along with the ExpressVPN apps for iOS or Android. (The ESPN apps may require location services to be turned on, which may affect the programming available on iOS.)
- Sur votre console de streaming multimédia, comme Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast ou Fire TV Stick. (Regarder ESPN en streaming sur ces appareils peut nécessiter ExpressVPN pour routeurs ou un service de télévision sur Internet.)
Will a VPN slow my ESPN streaming?
Tous les VPN peuvent potentiellement ralentir votre connexion internet, mais ExpressVPN est l'un des plus rapides, et les utilisateurs ne remarquent pas de différence.
In fact, using a VPN might actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling ESPN traffic. In any case, if you do notice a drop in video quality, make sure you’ve selected the U.S. server closest to your actual location.
Quels sports en direct puis-je regarder en streaming sur ESPN ?
Avec ExpressVPN, vous pouvez apprécier la programmation sportive complète sur ESPN. Utilisez votre VPN et appréciez :
- NFL : NFL Live, NFL Primetime, Monday Night Football, Monday Night Countdown et NFL Matchup
- College Football: College Football Live, College GameDay, and College Football Final
- Soccer: ESPN FC
- NBA : NBA Countdown, NBA Wednesday, NBA Friday
- Le basket universitaire : College GameDay
- NHL
- MLB : Sunday Night Baseball, Monday Night Baseball, Wednesday Night Baseball
- Tennis : Wimbledon
- WWE
- UFC
I’m using ExpressVPN, but my game is blacked out. What do I do?
Essayez de changer votre connexion VPN pour une localisation où le sport est disponible.
Que puis-je faire d'autre avec ExpressVPN ?
Avec ExpressVPN, vous pouvez contourner la censure dans certains pays qui bloquent l'accès à des sites comme Facebook, Google, Netflix et Twitter. Appréciez vos sites favoris en toute confidentialité et en toute sécurité.