Safety resources: Stay secure amid oppression

On our blog, we frequently explore ways of protecting your personal safety and online security. Here we’ve compiled those we think are most relevant for people living through challenging circumstances.
Resources for going online with privacy, security, and freedom
- 3 lesser-known online privacy tools you should start using
- The safe browsing guide: 21 ways to protect yourself online
- All about Tor, the Tor Browser, and the Dark Web
- The best messaging apps for privacy and security in 2022
- How to survive an internet shutdown
Resources for evading surveillance
Resources for activists and journalists
- 3 things activists can do to strengthen their privacy and security
- Whistleblowing guide: How to stay anonymous while blowing the whistle
Also of interest
- Interview: Meet the person protecting human rights activists amid mass surveillance
- Is this attack a hack… or hacktivism?
- Q&A: Alex Gladstein on smuggling forbidden media via USB sticks
- Government hacking: How countries surveil their own citizens
We’ve recently reiterated on our blog our commitment to aiding those in oppressive situations needing secure VPN service. If you are an organizer or journalist in an oppressive situation who could benefit from secure, uncensored access to the internet, you may let us know how a VPN would help you at safe@expressvpn.com