Where to watch 'The Dark Knight' online
Where to watch ‘The Dark Knight’ online in the U.S.
Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Max
Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None
Max is the go-to for Americans wanting to stream The Dark Knight in all its HD glory and revisit the epic battle between Batman and the Joker. If that's not enough, you can also complete the trilogy with Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises.
Where to watch ‘The Dark Knight’ online in the UK
Now TV
Price: From 7 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
British fans, hop on over to Now TV to watch the epic battle between Batman and the Joker in The Dark Knight, all from the comfort of your home or when you're on the move. That's not all! If you fancy a Bat-marathon, you can also watch Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises on Now TV to complete the trilogy.
Where to watch ‘The Dark Knight’ online in Australia
Foxtel Now
Price: From 25 AUD/month
Free trial: 10-day free trial
Foxtel Now lets you stream The Dark Knight in stunning HD. You can also watch Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises on the streamer for the ultimate Bat-marathon.
Stan
Price: From 12 AUD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial
Stan transforms your living room into the ultimate Batcave. Stream The Dark Knight and catch the psychological battle between Batman and Joker. Stan also offers Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises to complete your Bat-marathon.
Binge
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Binge is serving up a heaping helping of justice with The Dark Knight. Witness the epic battle for Gotham's soul and see Batman face off against the maniacal Joker. If you haven't had enough, The Dark Knight Rises is also available.
Where to watch ‘The Dark Knight’ online in India
Netflix
Price: From Rs 199/month
Free trial: None
Stream The Dark Knight on Netflix in India. Want to watch Bruce Wayne's entire journey from millionaire to masked vigilante? Catch the whole trilogy, including Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises, on the streamer too.
Prime Video
Price: From Rs 299/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial
Stream The Dark Knight on Prime Video and be blown away by Heath Ledger's unforgettable performance as the Joker. Prime Video also includes Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises, so you can watch the complete trilogy.
JioCinema
Price: From Rs 299/month
Free trial: None
Watch the fight for Gotham's soul on JioCinema. Stream The Dark Knight and see Batman face off against his ultimate nemesis, the Joker. Want to explore the trilogy further? JioCinema also has Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises on deck.
Where to watch ‘The Dark Knight’ online in Canada
Netflix
Price: From 6 CAD/month
Free trial: None
Stream The Dark Knight on Netflix and catch the epic showdown between Batman and the Joker. Want to understand Bruce Wayne's journey? Dive into Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises, also available on Netflix.
Crave
Price: From 10 CAD/month
Free trial: None
Stream The Dark Knight on Crave and get swept away by the legendary battle between Batman and Joker. Want to complete the trilogy? You can also stream the prequel and sequel Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises on the streamer.
Where to watch ‘The Dark Knight’ online in Brazil
Max
Price: From 34,90 BRL/month
Free trial: None
Brazillians can stream The Dark Knight on Max. The streamer also carries Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises for fans looking to complete the trilogy.
Where to watch ‘The Dark Knight’ online in Singapore
HBO Go
Price: From 10 SGD/month
Free trial: None
Get swept up in the legendary clash between Batman and the Joker when you stream The Dark Knight on HBO Go. Want to complete the trilogy? HBO Go also has Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises for a complete Bat-binge.
HBO Go is also available in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, but the movie’s availability may vary by country.
Where to watch ‘The Dark Knight’ online for free
The Dark Knight does not currently stream on free streaming services. You can take advantage of the free trials from streaming services like Prime Video and Now TV to watch the film during their trial period. Just remember to cancel before the trial ends to avoid charges!
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Dark Knight’ in another country?
While you can watch The Dark Knight by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘The Dark Knight’ about?
In The Dark Knight, Batman faces his most relentless adversary: the Joker, a criminal mastermind who thrives on chaos and anarchy. The Joker’s twisted goal is to push Gotham City into complete disorder, and he uses fear and terror to manipulate and control the city’s inhabitants. With his strong sense of justice, Batman finds himself in a psychological and physical battle to stop the Joker’s rampage.
The Joker seeks to prove that even the noblest individuals can fall into corruption and madness, targeting Gotham’s district attorney, Harvey Dent. Dent starts as a beacon of hope, but after a series of devastating events orchestrated by the Joker, he becomes the vengeful Two-Face. This transformation tests Batman's resolve and forces him to make difficult choices.
Amidst the chaos, Batman teams up with Commissioner Gordon to try and restore order to Gotham. Their alliance is strained as they navigate the Joker’s deadly games and attempt to save the city from descending into lawlessness.
What is the rating and runtime for ‘The Dark Knight’?
The Dark Knight is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and some menace. The movie's runtime is 2 hours and 32 minutes.
How to watch ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy in order?
Ready to witness Bruce Wayne’s complete transformation into the Dark Knight? Here's how to binge the epic trilogy in the correct order:
1. Batman Begins
This is where it all starts. Witness the tragic event that turns Bruce Wayne into a vigilante. Trained by a mysterious warrior, Bruce embarks on a journey to become Gotham's protector, facing his inner demons and the city's criminal underworld.
2. The Dark Knight
Batman has brought Gotham City peace. But that peace is shattered when a sadistic criminal mastermind emerges, the Joker. The city is thrown into chaos, and Batman is forced to make impossible choices as he faces off against his most formidable foe yet.
3. The Dark Knight Rises
Eight years after the events of The Dark Knight, a new threat rises in the form of Bane. A masked terrorist, he threatens to destroy Gotham City. A broken and retired Bruce Wayne must overcome his physical and emotional limitations to become Batman once again and save the city he swore to protect.
‘The Dark Knight’ cast
- Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman: A billionaire socialite who transforms into Gotham's masked protector.
- Heath Ledger (posthumous Oscar win) as The Joker. A sadistic and anarchic criminal mastermind who wreaks havoc on Gotham.
- Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent. Gotham's idealistic District Attorney, whose life takes a tragic turn.
- Gary Oldman as James Gordon. A determined police lieutenant who works alongside Batman to fight crime.
- Maggie Gyllenhaal as Rachel Dawes. A childhood friend of Bruce Wayne's and Assistant District Attorney.
- Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox. A brilliant engineer who works for Wayne Enterprises and supports Batman.
- Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth. Bruce Wayne's loyal and trusted butler.
‘The Dark Knight’ FAQ
The Dark Knight’s fame stems from a perfect storm. Heath Ledger's chilling performance as the Joker redefined the character and became an Oscar-winner. And, of course, Christopher Nolan’s direction and script made the movie a thrilling, edge-of-seat watch. The Dark Knight is widely considered to be the pinnacle of the superhero genre, a title it still holds today.
Yes, Heath Ledger tragically passed away in 2008 after completing his filming for The Dark Knight. His performance was posthumously awarded an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
The Dark Knight won two Oscars: Best Supporting Actor for Heath Ledger and Best Sound Editing. It was also nominated for a total of eight Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography.
Katie Holmes, who played Rachel Dawes in Batman Begins, wasn't in the sequel The Dark Knight because she decided to pursue other acting opportunities. Director Christopher Nolan wanted her to return, but Holmes reportedly chose to star in a different film, Mad Money. This decision led to Maggie Gyllenhaal being cast as Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight.
The Dark Knight’s ending is ambiguous. Batman takes the blame for Harvey Dent’s fall and disappears, allowing Dent to be remembered as a hero. The Joker’s fate is left unseen, but he’s last glimpsed hanging from a building.
The Dark Knight is not available to watch for free on YouTube. You can find it on streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more. However, its availability varies across regions. You can also purchase the film digitally on platforms like YouTube Movies.
It depends on your location. If you’re in the U.S., you can watch The Dark Knight online on Max. Here’s a list of platforms where you can find the movie in different countries:
The UK: Now TV
Australia: Foxtel Now, Stan, Binge
India: Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema
Canada: Netflix, Crave
Brazil: Max
Singapore: HBO Go
South Africa: Prime Video
