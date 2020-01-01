Get more out of your Kindle Fire

What is the Kindle Fire? The Kindle Fire is Amazon’s tablet counterpart to its famous e-book readers. Newer versions are simply called Fire.

With perfect-color HD displays and powerful processors, the new Fire devices are not only ideal for reading but can also be used for streaming videos and web browsing.

When you use ExpressVPN on your Kindle Fire, you can:

Bypass ISP throttling for shows and movies on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or BBC iPlayer. When your traffic is hidden by the VPN, your ISP can’t discriminate based on content. Read more about how ExpressVPN bypasses throttling.

Chiffrez votre connexion sur votre tablette. ExpressVPN chiffre vos données afin que vous puissiez empêcher des tiers de vous espionner. Read more about online security.