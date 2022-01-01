Game with the best Dead by Daylight VPN
Whether you’re at home or school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, ExpressVPN helps you securely play Dead by Daylight without sacrificing speed.
What is Dead by Daylight?
Dead by Daylight (also known as DBD) is a multiplayer match-based action and survival horror video game, where one player is a crazed killer hunting down four other players, known as survivors. Survivors must escape the procedurally generated in-game maps, dubbed “Killing Grounds”, to avoid getting caught, hooked, and sacrificed by the Killer. A cat & mouse game set in a nightmarish world, Dead by Daylight features paid DLC from popular horror franchises such as Scream, Hellraiser, Resident Evil, The Ring, and more.
How a VPN can help reduce DBD lag
Tired of laggy gameplay? This is often caused by high ping (or latency). Using a VPN means shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers, which can lower latency and overall lag. Packets of data will be able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
FAQ: Using a VPN for Dead by Daylight
How do I use a VPN for Dead by Daylight?
It's easy to get started with ExpressVPN!
Why do I need a DBD VPN?
Using a VPN can help lower ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts. In addition, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming—making for a safer and more secure experience online.
If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
What is a Dead by Daylight lag switch?
A lag switch happens when a player intentionally lags their gameplay. Network traffic between the game and the internet is blocked when a lag switch is activated, leading the game to think that the player’s internet is down. During this time, the player can play locally. When the game and internet re-synchronizes, the player appears to move in a sudden burst, which can give them a huge advantage in DBD.
Intentional lag switching is unsporting behavior and can be reported in-game.
Could you advise on how to fix Dead by Daylight lag?
If you’re encountering laggy matches, the following steps may help with network-related lag in Dead by Daylight:
Use a wired connection. If possible, connect to the internet using a wired connection. Wired connections are more stable than wireless ones.
Restart your router. Restarting your router helps clear its memory and resets your bandwidth, providing a stronger connection.
Free up bandwidth. Close other programs and turn off other devices using the same internet network to free up bandwidth between your router and device.
Use a VPN. Your ISP might place restrictions on the speed of your internet for certain content like games, causing lag in your gameplay. This is known as throttling. A VPN can help bypass ISP throttling, while also reducing ping.
What devices can I play Dead by Daylight on?
Dead by Daylight is available on Windows PCs, Google Stadia devices, consoles such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile phones. ExpressVPN is optimized to work with all of these devices, and you can connect up to 5 devices simultaneously with a single subscription!
Will a VPN let me play Dead by Daylight for free?
No, you will need to purchase a copy of the game in order to play Dead by Daylight. However, you can access the game for free on mobile and pay for customization and upgrades.
ExpressVPN is optimized to complement your DBD gameplay, with boosted connectivity and potentially lowered ping.
Can I be banned from Dead by Daylight for using a VPN?
VPN usage is not prohibited in Dead by Daylight, so you can use ExpressVPN while gaming, without worry.
Can I use a free proxy to play Dead by Daylight?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
