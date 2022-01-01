今お申込みいただくと、どのプランでもさらに30日間無料でご利用いただけます。

Game with the best Dead by Daylight VPN

Whether you’re at home or school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, ExpressVPN helps you securely play Dead by Daylight without sacrificing speed.

How to play Dead by Daylight with a VPN

ExpressVPNに登録

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.

Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.

Securely play DBD with minimal lag.

Securely play Dead by Daylight from anywhere with ExpressVPN

What is Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight (also known as DBD) is a multiplayer match-based action and survival horror video game, where one player is a crazed killer hunting down four other players, known as survivors. Survivors must escape the procedurally generated in-game maps, dubbed “Killing Grounds”, to avoid getting caught, hooked, and sacrificed by the Killer. A cat & mouse game set in a nightmarish world, Dead by Daylight features paid DLC from popular horror franchises such as Scream, Hellraiser, Resident Evil, The Ring, and more.

How a VPN can help reduce DBD lag

Tired of laggy gameplay? This is often caused by high ping (or latency). Using a VPN means shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers, which can lower latency and overall lag. Packets of data will be able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

FAQ: Using a VPN for Dead by Daylight

How do I use a VPN for Dead by Daylight?
Why do I need a DBD VPN?
What is a Dead by Daylight lag switch?
Could you advise on how to fix Dead by Daylight lag?
What devices can I play Dead by Daylight on?
Will a VPN let me play Dead by Daylight for free?
Can I be banned from Dead by Daylight for using a VPN?
Can I use a free proxy to play Dead by Daylight?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

Try the best VPN for Dead by Daylight

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied playing Dead by Daylight online with ExpressVPN, simply contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

