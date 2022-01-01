Using a VPN can help lower ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts. In addition, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming—making for a safer and more secure experience online.

If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.