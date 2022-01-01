Obtenga otros 30 días gratis en cualquier plan si se registra ahora.

Whether you’re at home or school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, ExpressVPN helps you securely play Dead by Daylight without sacrificing speed.

What is Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight (also known as DBD) is a multiplayer match-based action and survival horror video game, where one player is a crazed killer hunting down four other players, known as survivors. Survivors must escape the procedurally generated in-game maps, dubbed “Killing Grounds”, to avoid getting caught, hooked, and sacrificed by the Killer. A cat & mouse game set in a nightmarish world, Dead by Daylight features paid DLC from popular horror franchises such as Scream, Hellraiser, Resident Evil, The Ring, and more.

Un control de consola de videojuegos con una ruta muy larga para llegar al servidor, y otro usando un túnel VPN corto.

How a VPN can help reduce DBD lag

Tired of laggy gameplay? This is often caused by high ping (or latency). Using a VPN means shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers, which can lower latency and overall lag. Packets of data will be able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

FAQ: Using a VPN for Dead by Daylight

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers

Cuatro puntos que caen.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Velocímetro.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

Gesto de deslizamiento para el icono de "buffering" para ilustrar que se evitan las limitaciones de conexión a internet.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Botones de videojuegos.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Acceda al contenido que quiera en PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox y otros dispositivos.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Dos monitores de computador unidos por un círculo degradado.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

What gamers say about us

NickolasEdmunds avatar de Twitter.

@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!

NickolasEdmunds
Usuario HUMECHGAMES recomendando ExpressVPN para Apple TV.

Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!

First #vpn to do that well for me.

humechgames
Usuario SKY_MASTERS737 recomendando ExpressVPN para Nvidia Shield.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

@Sky_Masters737
