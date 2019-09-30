ExpressVPN to come preinstalled on HP PCs, with an exclusive 30-day trial

Tortola, British Virgin Islands—September 30, 2019—ExpressVPN, the global market leader in consumer VPN services, today announced that HP will be preinstalling ExpressVPN on select consumer PCs from HP Inc.

These PCs will come with ExpressVPN’s award-winning Windows app preinstalled to help protect customers’ privacy and security on public Wi-Fi networks. As part of the offer, HP consumer customers will also receive an exclusive free 30-day trial of the VPN service.

HP’s recently announced Spectre x360 13 will be the first of HP’s consumer PCs to have ExpressVPN preinstalled.

ExpressVPN will help HP customers secure their internet traffic and shield their online activity from prying eyes. ExpressVPN offers valuable peace of mind to users when they connect to unsecured or untrusted networks, such as public Wi-Fi hotspots at airports, hotels, and coffee shops. With ExpressVPN, HP customers can encrypt network data and secure their internet browsing experience with just one click.

“We are thrilled that HP has decided to include ExpressVPN as part of their security offering for consumers,” said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN. “This relationship also reflects the fact that VPNs are now considered an indispensable tool for digital protection.”

“Our customers connect to a variety of unsecured public Wi-Fi networks on a daily basis, often without realizing the security and privacy risks,” said Mike Nash, chief technologist and vice president of Customer Experience, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We are excited to be adding ExpressVPN to the set of security offerings to help our consumer customers protect their personal information on public Wi-Fi networks.”

This announcement underlines ExpressVPN’s status as the industry leader in consumer VPNs. The service has been recognized for its security, reliability, speed, and ease-of-use by WIRED and TechRadar. It has also been named “The Best VPN” by The Verge and selected as Editor’s Choice by Tom’s Hardware and Android Authority.

###

About ExpressVPN

Founded 10 years ago, ExpressVPN is one of the world’s largest providers of VPN services, enabling users to protect their privacy and security online with just a few clicks. The company’s award-winning software for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, and browsers secures user information and identities with best-in-class encryption and leakproofing. With 3,000+ servers across 94 countries and new servers added each week, ExpressVPN provides a fast connection wherever users are and offers uncensored access to sites and services from around the world. To learn more about ExpressVPN’s privacy and security solutions, visit expressvpn.com.

