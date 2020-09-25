NOTE: This post was originally published on September 25, 2020

ExpressVPN, the global market leader in consumer VPN services, today announced it has partnered with LogMeIn, a cloud leader empowering the work-from-anywhere era, to provide users of its market-leading password management solution, LastPass, with essential internet protection.

As part of the partnership, all new and existing LastPass Premium and Families subscribers will receive a free 30-day trial of ExpressVPN’s award-winning service. This is the first time LastPass is offering a VPN solution to its personal customers.

LastPass is an easy to use tool that helps millions of people around the world secure and organize their digital lives with password management and dark web monitoring. LastPass generates strong and unique passwords, and stores all password and sensitive information like credit cards and license numbers in a secure vault synced across all devices so you can access whenever and wherever you need them.

ExpressVPN complements LastPass by helping its customers around the world secure their internet traffic and protect their daily online activity, no matter where they’re browsing. Users can take control of their online privacy and security by encrypting their internet traffic and guarding against hackers and prying eyes on public Wi-Fi hotspots such as those at airports, hotels, co-working spaces, and more. With ExpressVPN, LastPass customers can also browse and stream their favorite content safely anytime, anywhere.

“Our users have made it clear to us that they value the privacy and security that a VPN offers, so we’re excited to partner with ExpressVPN to provide them with this added internet protection,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management, LastPass at LogMeIn. “We chose ExpressVPN because of their security, reliability, speed, and ease-of-use, and they share our passion and commitment to help consumers protect their online lives.” LastPass Premium and Families subscribers may access the 30-day free trial of ExpressVPN via the Security Dashboard in their LastPass account.

This announcement underlines ExpressVPN’s status as the industry leader in consumer VPNs and is the latest example of how consumers and companies alike consider a VPN an essential security tool. ExpressVPN currently has partnerships in place with HP, Dynabook (formerly Toshiba), and more.

“It’s fantastic to see consumers recognizing that a VPN is an essential part of their digital privacy and security toolset, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with LastPass to offer their customers that protection,” said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN. “It’s extremely gratifying for us to be appointed as LastPass’ VPN of choice, and to see two leading consumer security brands work together to bring consumers a safe, reliable, and open internet experience.”

To learn more about how LastPass customers can take advantage of this offering, see blog posts by LastPass and ExpressVPN.

About ExpressVPN

Founded in 2009, ExpressVPN is one of the world’s largest providers of VPN services, enabling millions of active users in 180+ countries to protect their privacy and security online with just a few clicks. The company’s award-winning software for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, and browsers secures user information and identities with best-in-class encryption and leakproofing. With 3,000+ servers across 94 countries and new servers added each week, ExpressVPN provides a fast connection wherever users are and offers uncensored access to sites and services from around the world. To learn more about ExpressVPN’s privacy and security solutions, visit expressvpn.com.

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager helping more than 25.6 million users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 70,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides identity and access management solutions that are easy to manage and effortless to use. From single sign-on and enterprise password management to adaptive multifactor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com.

LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

