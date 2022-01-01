Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Protect every device, as soon as it's on Wi-Fi

Always forgetting to connect? If you get ExpressVPN on your router, everything that joins your network is protected. Instantly.

Is My Router Compatible?
A phone, country flags, and a router.
Devices, country flags, and a router.

5 reasons to get a VPN router

Always-connected router VPN.

1. Enjoy 24/7 VPN

Save time with always-on protection. With ExpressVPN on your router, you'll never have to remember to connect. Any device connected to Wi-Fi is protected, and our Network Lock kill switch ensures security even if your VPN connection drops.

Router VPN that covers all devices.

2. Covers all devices

Get the benefits of a VPN on any connected device, even ones that can’t normally run VPN software like smart TVs and game consoles. Access all the services that you want with greater privacy.

Router VPN with unlimited connections.

3. Unlimited connections

Your VPN router counts as one out of the five devices that you can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously on a single subscription, and there’s no limit to the number of devices connected to the VPN router!

Router VPN Optimized for speed.

4. Optimized for speed

Lightway, our next-generation VPN protocol, gives you a faster, more reliable, and more secure VPN experience on your router.

Easy-to-use router VPN.

5. Easy to use

Say goodbye to confusing settings—just click to connect. Want certain devices excluded from the VPN? No problem. Split tunneling gives you complete control.

Device Groups: 1 router, up to 5 locations

Multiple monitors with ExpressVPN router UI.

A VPN router lets you protect all devices with unlimited connections to ExpressVPN. Now with our Device Groups feature, you can connect to more than one VPN location.

Connect your devices exactly how you want them—up to five separate Device Groups at once. Easily change your devices’ VPN locations whenever you want, for whatever you need—one group for family or friends, another group connected to a permanent location, or even a group to exclude from the VPN network. Give Device Groups a try today!

Learn more about Device Groups.

Create a group now.

ExpressVPN for routers: Introducing Device Groups
Connect to a maximum of five locations at once.

Multiple locations

Sort your devices into up to five groups, each with its own VPN location.

Drag a device into a device group.

Switch easily

Tap or drag and drop to switch your device location in seconds.

Enjoy an uninterrupted VPN experience.

Uninterrupted VPN

Your connections remain stable as you change from one location to another.

Three different routers.

Installation guides for popular routers

If your model is compatible, use these guides to download and set up ExpressVPN on your router:

Asus routers

Asus RT-AC56R

Asus RT-AC56S

Asus RT-AC56U

Asus RT-AC68U

Asus RT-AC87U

Linksys routers

Linksys EA6200

Linksys WRT1200AC

Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1

Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2

Linksys WRT1900ACS

Linksys WRT1900ACS V2

Linksys WRT3200ACM

Linksys WRT32X

Netgear routers

Netgear R6300v2

Netgear Nighthawk R6400v2

Netgear Nighthawk R6700v3

Netgear Nighthawk R7000

Netgear Nighthawk R7000P

Recommended VPN routers for home Wi-Fi networks

FASTESTSorry, your browser does not support inline SVG.
Linksys WRT3200ACM
Recommeneded VPN routers: Router Linksys WRT3200ACM.

10-15 connected devices

Suitable for large homes

BEST VALUESorry, your browser does not support inline SVG.
Netgear R6400v2/R6700v3
Recommended VPN routers: Router Netgear R6700v3. Front-facing angle.

4-7 connected devices

Suitable for most homes

OTHER OPTIONSorry, your browser does not support inline SVG.
Asus RT-AC68U
Recommended VPN Routers: Asus RT-AC68U front-facing

4-7 connected devices

Suitable for most homes

VPN service with 5-star customer support.

World-class support for VPN router setup

ExpressVPN makes it easy to set up a VPN router at home. If you ever run into trouble, you can contact ExpressVPN Support anytime, day or night, and get back online in minutes.

People love ExpressVPN for routers

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

It is just straightforward. Compared to third-party firmware like DD-WRT, it’s just easy to set up, even for amateurs.

“Even for amateurs”
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

I got it preconfigured. It was plug-and-play. The interface is amazingly simple compared to setting up a router manually. I tried to help a neighbor set up their VPN with a different provider, very complicated and unsuccessful.

“Plug-and-play”
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

A very convenient router interface and a huge bonus for me is that it has its own firmware without any complicated settings. That is why I use your product, which for me has no competitors.

“No competitors”

Frequently asked questions

How do I set up a VPN on my router?
Do I need a special router for VPN?
Do I really need a VPN router?
What routers work with VPN?
What is a VPN router?
Do any routers have built-in VPN?
Should I install a VPN on my router?
Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

