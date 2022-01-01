Protect every device, as soon as it's on Wi-Fi
Always forgetting to connect? If you get ExpressVPN on your router, everything that joins your network is protected. Instantly.
5 reasons to get a VPN router
1. Enjoy 24/7 VPN
Save time with always-on protection. With ExpressVPN on your router, you'll never have to remember to connect. Any device connected to Wi-Fi is protected, and our Network Lock kill switch ensures security even if your VPN connection drops.
2. Covers all devices
Get the benefits of a VPN on any connected device, even ones that can’t normally run VPN software like smart TVs and game consoles. Access all the services that you want with greater privacy.
3. Unlimited connections
Your VPN router counts as one out of the five devices that you can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously on a single subscription, and there’s no limit to the number of devices connected to the VPN router!
4. Optimized for speed
Lightway, our next-generation VPN protocol, gives you a faster, more reliable, and more secure VPN experience on your router.
5. Easy to use
Say goodbye to confusing settings—just click to connect. Want certain devices excluded from the VPN? No problem. Split tunneling gives you complete control.
Device Groups: 1 router, up to 5 locations
A VPN router lets you protect all devices with unlimited connections to ExpressVPN. Now with our Device Groups feature, you can connect to more than one VPN location.
Connect your devices exactly how you want them—up to five separate Device Groups at once. Easily change your devices’ VPN locations whenever you want, for whatever you need—one group for family or friends, another group connected to a permanent location, or even a group to exclude from the VPN network. Give Device Groups a try today!
Learn more about Device Groups.
Multiple locations
Sort your devices into up to five groups, each with its own VPN location.
Switch easily
Tap or drag and drop to switch your device location in seconds.
Uninterrupted VPN
Your connections remain stable as you change from one location to another.
Installation guides for popular routers
If your model is compatible, use these guides to download and set up ExpressVPN on your router:
Linksys routers
Recommended VPN routers for home Wi-Fi networks
FASTEST
Linksys WRT3200ACM
10-15 connected devices
Suitable for large homes
BEST VALUE
Netgear R6400v2/R6700v3
4-7 connected devices
Suitable for most homes
OTHER OPTION
Asus RT-AC68U
4-7 connected devices
Suitable for most homes
World-class support for VPN router setup
ExpressVPN makes it easy to set up a VPN router at home. If you ever run into trouble, you can contact ExpressVPN Support anytime, day or night, and get back online in minutes.
People love ExpressVPN for routers
It is just straightforward. Compared to third-party firmware like DD-WRT, it’s just easy to set up, even for amateurs.
I got it preconfigured. It was plug-and-play. The interface is amazingly simple compared to setting up a router manually. I tried to help a neighbor set up their VPN with a different provider, very complicated and unsuccessful.
A very convenient router interface and a huge bonus for me is that it has its own firmware without any complicated settings. That is why I use your product, which for me has no competitors.
Frequently asked questions
How do I set up a VPN on my router?
The fastest and most reliable way to set up a VPN on your router is by installing ExpressVPN. If your router is not compatible, you can buy a router that is preinstalled with ExpressVPN or set up ExpressVPN via a manual configuration with OpenVPN or L2TP protocols.
Do I need a special router for VPN?
Not every router can be turned into a VPN router, but many can. If your specific router model isn’t supported, you can still use ExpressVPN by installing apps on each of your devices.
Do I really need a VPN router?
Yes, and having a VPN directly on your router means you don’t need to install a VPN on each device you own. Just connect each device to the router, and they’re protected automatically.
ExpressVPN works on a range of popular router models (with more being added all the time). Please check for your router on the list below.
What routers work with VPN?
You can set up ExpressVPN on these compatible routers:
Asus RT-AC56(U/R/S)
Asus RT-AC68U
Asus RT-AC87U
Linksys EA6200
Linksys WRT1200AC
Linksys WRT1900ACS
Linksys WRT1900ACS V2
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2
Linksys WRT3200ACM
Linksys WRT32X
Netgear R6300v2
Netgear Nighthawk R6400v2
Netgear Nighthawk R6700v3
Netgear Nighthawk R7000
Netgear Nighthawk R7000P
The following routers can be manually configured to connect to ExpressVPN:
Asus (other models)
D-Link
DD-WRT
Netduma
Sabai
Tomato
TP-Link
Xiaomi
What is a VPN router?
A VPN router is a router that has been modified to connect to a VPN directly. This capability allows the router to extend VPN protection to every device that connects to it.
Do any routers have built-in VPN?
Yes! FlashRouters offers routers with ExpressVPN built in. These routers have been flashed and preconfigured with the ExpressVPN firmware, which means you will connect to the VPN right out of the box. Just plug it in and connect.
Should I install a VPN on my router?
Highly recommended. If you’d like every device on your home network to benefit from the protection of a VPN, then a router VPN is the way to go.
