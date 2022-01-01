Protect every device, as soon as it's on Wi-Fi

A VPN router lets you protect all devices with unlimited connections to ExpressVPN. Now with our Device Groups feature, you can connect to more than one VPN location.

Connect your devices exactly how you want them—up to five separate Device Groups at once. Easily change your devices’ VPN locations whenever you want, for whatever you need—one group for family or friends, another group connected to a permanent location, or even a group to exclude from the VPN network. Give Device Groups a try today!

Learn more about Device Groups.

Create a group now.