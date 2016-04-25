Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to resolve the incorrect system date and time error in your connection log.

Wed Apr 22 14:17:12 2015 VERIFY ERROR: depth=1, error=certificate is not yet valid: C=VG, ST=BVI, O=ExpressVPN, OU=ExpressVPN, CN=ExpressVPN CA,

emailAddress=support@expressvpn.com

Wed Apr 22 14:17:12 2015 TLS_ERROR: BIO read tls_read_plaintext error: error:14090086: SSL routines:SSL3

_GET_SERVER_CERTIFICATE:certificate verify failed

Wed Apr 22 14:17:12 2015 TLS Error: TLS object -> incoming plaintext read error

Wed Apr 22 14:17:12 2015 TLS Error: TLS handshake failed

Disconnected with error: tls handshake failed

Wed Apr 22 14:17:12 2015 SIGTERM[soft,tls-error] received, process exiting

To resolve the error, reset the system date and time on your device.

Incorrect system date and time on Windows

Follow these instructions to reset the system date and time on your operating system.

Windows 10

Follow these instructions to rest the system date and time.

Windows 8

Double-click the Date and Time display on the taskbar, then click Change date and time settings. In the Date and Time tab, click Change date and time… If you are prompted for an administrator password or confirmation, enter the password and provide confirmation as required. In the Date and Time Settings dialog box, set the time to the current date and time, then click OK. To change the time zone, click Change time zone… In the drop-down list, select your current time zone. Click OK.

After resetting the system date and time,

1. Restart the ExpressVPN app.

2. Connect to a VPN server location.

If you are still unable to connect to the VPN, reinstall the ExpressVPN app.

Reset system date and time on Mac

