Last updated: May 20, 2022

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, most Australians will cast their votes in the federal election. If you’re watching the election coverage overseas, you may have already voted from overseas. Despite the disappointing reduction in in-person polling locations outside Australia, we hope you got your vote in and maybe even snagged a democracy sausage!

And now we wait to find out who will get the keys to The Lodge. Whether you’re watching at home or having an election night party, here’s how to safely stream 2022 Australian federal election coverage:

How to stream the 2022 Australian federal election coverage

You can stream the election coverage in just a few simple steps:

Tune in to the broadcaster of your choice and hope for the best!

Broadcasters showing the Australian federal election coverage

The ABC

Hosted by: Leigh Sales, Antony Green, and David Speers. They’ll be joined by Annabel Crabb, Laura Tingle, Andrew Probyn, Labor MP Tanya Plibersek, and Liberal Senator Simon Birmingham.

What to expect: Coverage from 7 a.m. AEST, but the ABC’s official election broadcast starts at 6 p.m. AEST. Veteran host Leigh Sales is always incisive and measured, and with Annabel Crabb in the house, there should be some much-needed levity. Antony Green’s data analysis is unparalleled and is likely to be the most accurate and up-to-date insight into how things are unfolding.

7plus

Hosted by: Mark Riley, Natalie Barr, and Michael Usher. They’ll be joined by a panel including Jason Clare, Senator Katy Gallagher, Chris Bowen, Christopher Pyne, Michaelia Cash, and David Littleproud.

What to expect: Seven are pulling out the big guns with the “Screen of Dreams.” CNN used this state-of-the-art touch-screen technology during the U.S. election, and Seven will be hoping for an impressive display showing the latest data and emerging trends in the Australian election.

9Now

Hosted by: Peter Overton, Alicia Loxley, and Chris Uhlmann. They’ll be joined by a panel including Julie Bishop, Bill Shorten, Liberal Senator Jane Hume, Nationals Senator Matt Canavan, and Labor’s Kate Ellis.

What to expect: Nine has an impressive panel assembled and, like Seven, is touting a “state-of-the-art” tally system. They’ll also be crossing regularly to correspondents stationed at the Labor and Liberal HQs.

10 play

Hosted by: Sandra Sully, Waleed Aly, Peter van Onselen, Hugh Riminton, and journalist Jan Fran.

What to expect: Another strong team and more live crosses to political reporters stationed at the Morrison and Albanese camps. 10 News First: Your Decision will kick off at 6 p.m. AEST and will continue to offer insights, interviews, and analysis throughout the evening.

Read more about the election

If you’re after some election intel that hasn’t come via Rupert Murdoch, here are some good options that don’t have a paywall:

The Saturday Paper has removed its paywall in the lead-up to the election

The Guardian has extensive free coverage

ABC News is back with the ever-reliable Australia Votes

When is the Australian federal election?

Saturday, May 21, 2022.

How often are Australian federal elections?

Australian federal elections are generally held every three years; however, the prime minister can call an early election.

When is the next Australian federal election?

It’s hard to know for sure, but if the winner of the 2022 federal election serves a three-year term, then it’s likely to be in 2025.

Who are the major parties in the Australian federal election?

The Liberal Party (currently led by Scott Morrison), the Labor Party (currently led by Anthony Albanese), and the National Party (currently led by Barnaby Joyce). Federally, the Liberal and National parties are known as the Coalition.

Who can vote in the Australian federal election?

It’s compulsory for Australian citizens over 18 to vote in the federal election. Prisoners are entitled to vote provided they are serving a sentence of less than three years, serving a periodic detention, on early release, or on patrol.

Who will win the Australian federal election?

It’s looking like it will be a close election; you’ll have to watch the coverage to find out!

