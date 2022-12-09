ExpressVPN’s network protection feature keeps your data safe even if your VPN connection unexpectedly drops. This guide will show you how network protection works in the ExpressVPN app for iOS.

Note: For iOS, network protection is only supported in iOS 14 and above. Network protection is also available in the ExpressVPN app for Android. The ExpressVPN apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, and routers have a similar feature, Network Lock.

What is network protection?

A VPN helps secure and anonymize your network traffic. If ExpressVPN unexpectedly disconnects on your iOS device, the network protection feature in the app will automatically block your internet. This protects your IP address and other sensitive information from being exposed. Once your VPN connection is restored, you can access the internet again.

Note: If the VPN is manually disconnected, the network protection feature will not block internet connectivity.

How to use network protection

By default, network protection is enabled in the ExpressVPN app for iOS to keep your internet safe.

As soon as your VPN connection drops, network protection blocks internet access and shows you a message that says “Unable to Connect,” “Connecting,” or “Reconnecting.”

CarPlay, AirDrop, or media casting not working

Network protection may interfere with certain features on your iOS device, such as AirDrop, CarPlay, media casting (AirPlay), and Personal Hotspots, especially if you are on an older version of iOS. If you are having trouble with these features and are on the latest version of iOS, you may wish to turn off network protection.

How to disable network protection

In the ExpressVPN app for iOS, tap Options. Tap Settings > Network Protection. Toggle Block internet when unable to connect or reconnect to VPN off.

