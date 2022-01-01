How our engineers improved VPN connection times

Let’s start by framing the problem: We knew from anonymous analytics and by speaking with customers that there were many times when the VPN took a long time to get connected. This was unacceptable to us. It was time to get solving.

Ideally all connection times would be less than a second, yet in some situations it took as long as 30 seconds. Imagine walking out of an elevator where you lost a signal, pulling out your phone to try to message a friend, yet needing to wait 30 seconds before the message went out.

We want to make it easy to keep ExpressVPN “always on,” enjoy all the benefits of protection, and not experience any downsides. If we add 30 seconds of offline-time, clearly that’s a problem in need of fixing.

Even with 30 seconds, we were already doing better than many competitors, who fail to connect at all in several such situations. For example, try using a Wi-Fi network that blocks UDP from reaching the internet, as is common at universities and with many public Wi-Fi networks. Many other VPNs would fail to connect entirely.