Die Minsker Tore

Get the best Belarus VPN

Download the best Belarus VPN

Change your IP address and encrypt your activity with fast VPN servers in Belarus. Unblock censored sites, keep your browsing private, and stay safe with the best Belarus VPN.

Best Belarus VPN

Get the best VPN for Belarus

Schritt 1

Nutzen Sie ExpressVPN auf allen Geräten

﻿Registrieren Sie sich bei ExpressVPN. Alle Abonnements bieten eine 30-Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie.

Schritt 2

Downloads eines VPNs.

Laden Sie die ExpressVPN-App herunter, die wir für eine Vielzahl von Plattformen anbieten.

Step 3

Karte mit Europa und Afrika – VPN-Standorte.

Connect to a VPN location in Belarus.

Why use a Belarus VPN server

Inhalte von überall aus schauen: Eine Treppe zu einer offenen Tür, die den Zugang darstellt.

Watch Belarus TV, sports, entertainment, and more

Watch your favorite content from popular Belarus TV channels such as Belsat TV, Belarus 1, Belarus 5, and Belarus 24. Access popular streaming sites like Netflix and more*. Use ExpressVPN and say goodbye to ISP throttling, data limits, and bandwidth caps.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Unbegrenzte Bandbreite – Ein Unendlichkeitszeichen über einer Vielzahl von Geräten.

Enjoy the entire internet

Connect to a VPN server in Belarus, Europe, the U.S., or any of our other server locations in 94 countries. Access all the apps and websites you want with security, privacy, and freedom.

Verbergen Sie Ihre IP-Adresse: Topfpflanzen, die eine IP-Adresse verbergen.

Shield your online activity

We prioritize your online privacy. We collect no activity logs and no connection logs. We secure our servers with TrustedServer technology to ensure all data is wiped with each server reboot.

Verschlüsseln Sie Ihre Verbindung: Zahlen werden durch zufällige Zeichen auf einem Bildschirm im Licht ersetzt, was die Verschlüsselung anzeigt.

Stay safe online

To protect you from third-party snoops, ExpressVPN forms a secure tunnel between your device and the internet to hide your IP address and encrypt your online traffic. Use ExpressVPN to prevent anyone from intercepting your online activity, including on public Wi-Fi hotspots.

ExpressVPN ist verbunden.

Should I use a free Belarus proxy service?

Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.

A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Download a Belarus VPN for all your devices

Get a Belarus VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.

Belarus-VPN, das zahlreiche Geräte schützt

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Belarus VPN FAQ

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Belarus or anywhere else in the world.

Try the best Belarus VPN

Try ExpressVPN for Belarus today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

