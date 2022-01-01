Get the best VPN for Belarus

Get the best Belarus VPN
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN location in Belarus.
Why use a Belarus VPN server
Watch Belarus TV, sports, entertainment, and more
Watch your favorite content from popular Belarus TV channels such as Belsat TV, Belarus 1, Belarus 5, and Belarus 24. Access popular streaming sites like Netflix and more*. Use ExpressVPN and say goodbye to ISP throttling, data limits, and bandwidth caps.
Enjoy the entire internet
Connect to a VPN server in Belarus, Europe, the U.S., or any of our other server locations in 94 countries. Access all the apps and websites you want with security, privacy, and freedom.
Shield your online activity
We prioritize your online privacy. We collect no activity logs and no connection logs. We secure our servers with TrustedServer technology to ensure all data is wiped with each server reboot.
Stay safe online
To protect you from third-party snoops, ExpressVPN forms a secure tunnel between your device and the internet to hide your IP address and encrypt your online traffic. Use ExpressVPN to prevent anyone from intercepting your online activity, including on public Wi-Fi hotspots.
Should I use a free Belarus proxy service?
Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.
A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Get a Belarus VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Belarus VPN FAQ
How do I get a VPN in Belarus?
Getting a VPN in Belarus is simple:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac device
Open ExpressVPN and select Belarus
Should I use a free VPN in Belarus?
No free VPN can match the speed, reliability, and worldwide reach of ExpressVPN. If your aim is to stay safe online, you can test-drive ExpressVPN for 30 days, risk-free. If you’re not completely satisfied, just contact Support and get a full refund.
Can I watch Belarusian TV with a VPN?
Yes, you can. With a Belarus VPN you can watch content from popular Belarusian TV channels like Belarus 1, Belarus 2, Belarus 3, Belarus 5, and Belarus 24. You can also access popular streaming services like Netflix and niche streaming platforms for anime and more.
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Belarus or anywhere else in the world.
