Las puertas de la ciudad de Minsk

Get the best Belarus VPN

Download the best Belarus VPN

Change your IP address and encrypt your activity with fast VPN servers in Belarus. Unblock censored sites, keep your browsing private, and stay safe with the best Belarus VPN.

Best Belarus VPN

Get the best VPN for Belarus

Step 1

Regístrese en ExpressVPN

Paso 2

Descargue la app en su dispositivo

Step 3

Mapa de Europa y África con ubicaciones de VPN.

Connect to a VPN location in Belarus.

Why use a Belarus VPN server

Vea sus contenidos desde cualquier lugar: escaleras a una puerta abierta representando el acceso.

Watch Belarus TV, sports, entertainment, and more

Watch your favorite content from popular Belarus TV channels such as Belsat TV, Belarus 1, Belarus 5, and Belarus 24. Access popular streaming sites like Netflix and more*. Use ExpressVPN and say goodbye to ISP throttling, data limits, and bandwidth caps.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Ancho de banda ilimitado: un símbolo de infinito sobre diversos dispositivos.

Enjoy the entire internet

Connect to a VPN server in Belarus, Europe, the U.S., or any of our other server locations in 94 countries. Access all the apps and websites you want with security, privacy, and freedom.

Disimule su dirección IP: plantas en maceta que ocultan una dirección IP.

Shield your online activity

We prioritize your online privacy. We collect no activity logs and no connection logs. We secure our servers with TrustedServer technology to ensure all data is wiped with each server reboot.

Encripte su conexión: números sustituidos por caracteres aleatorios en una pantalla en la luz, refiriéndose a la encriptación.

Stay safe online

To protect you from third-party snoops, ExpressVPN forms a secure tunnel between your device and the internet to hide your IP address and encrypt your online traffic. Use ExpressVPN to prevent anyone from intercepting your online activity, including on public Wi-Fi hotspots.

ExpressVPN conectado.

Should I use a free Belarus proxy service?

Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.

A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Download a Belarus VPN for all your devices

Get a Belarus VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.

VPN de Bielorrusia que protege a una gran variedad de dispositivos

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Belarus VPN FAQ

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Belarus or anywhere else in the world.

Try the best Belarus VPN

Try ExpressVPN for Belarus today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

