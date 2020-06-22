This tutorial will show you how to set up Dynamic DNS (DDNS) on a router running ExpressVPN.

If your network uses dynamic IP addresses, it means the IP addresses assigned to devices change over time. A DDNS provides a fixed point of reference, called a static hostname. It is useful for hosting a server or website from your home, even if your IP address is continually changed by your internet service provider.

1. Get your DDNS hostname

Note: Dynu’s standard free service is sufficient for most users. ExpressVPN for routers also supports Duck DNS, No-IP, nsupdate.info, and DUIA.

Go to Dynu’s website and click Create Account.

Fill in the details, then click Submit. You will receive an account verification email from Dynu. If it is not in your inbox, check your spam folder.

Open the link in the verification email and log in to your account.

Select DDNS Services.

Click + Add to add a DDNS service.

If you do not have a hostname, create one and enter it in Option 1, then click + Add. Use this option if you are less familiar with domain names.

If you already have your own domain name, enter your domain name in Option 2, then click + Add.

You will now see your hostname at the top and your current public IP under IPv4 Address. Toggle the settings in the middle OFF, then click Save.

Your DDNS hostname is set up and ready to be used.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Configure Dynamic DNS on the router

Note: Before proceeding, make sure you have set up ExpressVPN on your router.

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select Advanced Settings > Dynamic DNS.

From the dropdown menu, select the DDNS service you are using. (In this guide, we are selecting dynu.com.)

Enter your hostname account details. For Dynu, enter the following: Hostname: Enter the hostname you created earlier.

Enter the hostname you created earlier. Password: Enter your Dynu account password. Select Save.



You will see “Update successful.”

Need help?

Back to top

Once you have configured the Dynamic DNS on the router, your IP address will update automatically.

You can also update your IP address manually:

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select Advanced Settings > Dynamic DNS > Update IP Address.

You will see “Update successful.”

Need help?

Back to top