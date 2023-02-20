Why you shouldn’t give out your email address

Almost everyone seems to ask for your email address: online shops, governments, schools, apps. We frequently hand over our email addresses without giving it much thought. It’s not like you’re giving them your bank account number, right?

But by freely sharing your email address, you’re not only likely to receive more spam, but you’re also opening up a greater possibility of phishing attacks, data breaches, and identity theft.

What information can you get from an email address?

An email is almost like an identity card for our digital lives. We use it to sign up for social media accounts, manage our online banking accounts, manage our health data through apps, apply for jobs, and so much more. Just like you wouldn’t unthinkingly provide your ID for anyone to see, you should think twice about sharing your email address.

Here’s what someone could find with just your email address:

Your location, friends, and family. A simple Google search of your email address could bring up linked social media accounts. Depending on how private your account is, information like where you live, what school you go to, who your friends and family are, and even your photos can be found.

That’s a scary amount of information and enough to build a detailed profile about you. Bad actors could tailor their phishing attacks using this information, making you more likely to fall into their trap.

What can hackers do with your email address?

Most of the time, we don’t consider the risks of our email addresses landing in the hands of a cybercriminal. But there are numerous ways an attacker (or even marketers) could use this information.

Your email address could be spoofed. Spoofing happens when a sender forges email headers to display a fraudulent sender address. By impersonating your email address, cybercriminals could trick your contacts into trusting a malicious email.

How to hide your email address

In the digital age, it’s impossible not to give out your email address, but you can mask it, so you don’t have to share your real email address. Check out these services that can help you hide your email address.

iCloud+ (Hide My Email)

If you use an Apple device, you automatically have an iCloud account, which is linked to your Apple ID. Upgrading to iCloud+ nets you some privacy-focused features like Hide My Email. The feature works by offering to generate a random email address every time you fill out forms or need to submit your email online. When used with Apple’s Mail app, it can also hide your email address when you send an email. This way, you can keep your personal email address private and off the records of any company. Emails that get sent to the generated email will automatically be forwarded to your personal email address. iCloud+ is a paid subscription, starting from 0.99 USD per month.

Firefox Relay

Don’t use an Apple device? Consider using Mozilla’s Firefox Relay. The free service offers five email aliases that you can use to hide your personal email address. The feature works in the same way as Apple’s Hide My Email, where any email sent to your email aliases is forwarded to your personal email. Firefox Relay works across browsers; you only need to download the extension and sign in for it to work.

SimpleLogin

Created by ProtonMail, SimpleLogin works the same way as Apple’s Hide My Email. A free SimpleLogin account lets you create 10 email aliases to hide your personal email address. SimpleLogin works across browsers via an extension and also has an iOS and Android app.

Fastmail

Privacy-focused email provider Fastmail has the ability to create email aliases. Log in to your Fastmail account on a web browser and access the settings menu to create email aliases, which you can use to sign up for new services. If you’re receiving unwanted emails forwarded from an alias you created, you can disable that alias anytime. It’s also a great way to find out which services share, sell, or leak your email.

Gmail

Gmail gives you the ability to hide your email address. However, unlike the other email masking services, masking on Gmail works only for outgoing emails. You can’t use your alias to sign up for new accounts. To hide your email on Gmail, head to the Accounts tab in your Gmail settings, then add another email address in the “Send mail as” section and leave the “Treat as an alias” box checked.

Other tips to safeguard your email address