If you’re serious about gaming or game development, losing access to your Steam account would be a disaster.

Fear not: Resetting your Steam password is easy and painless. Here’s how to do it:

How to reset your password on Steam

1. Visit the Steam login page and click “Forgot your password?”

2. Click “I forgot my Steam Account name or password”.

3. Enter the email address you used to sign up for Steam, complete the captcha, and click “Search”.

4. Click the first option to receive an account verification code, then check your email. (If you no longer have access to the email address, click the second option and follow the instructions.)

5. Click the “RESUME RECOVERY” button in your email.

6. Click “Reset my password”.

7. Choose a new, strong password (pro tip: use our random password generator), enter it twice, then click “Change Password”.

Congratulations! You’ve just reset your password on Steam.

Need help remembering your new Steam password so you won’t have to do this again tomorrow? Try using a password manager. A good password manager will store all your passwords securely so you can log into apps and services like Steam with just one click.