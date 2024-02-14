Introducing Aircove Go
New
Aircove Go
Compact and portable
Hotel, holiday cabin, or small apartment—wherever you are, protecting all your devices couldn’t be easier. Our palm-sized Wi-Fi router comes with built-in VPN* and advanced protection features. It can even connect to the internet through another Wi-Fi network, so you can leave the IT team—and your Ethernet cable—behind. Enjoy peace of mind and ease of use, at home and away.
Aircove
Power and range
Take your home security to the next level. Aircove is our pioneering home router with built-in VPN* and powerful Wi-Fi 6 for enough bandwidth to cover even the most device-heavy households. With Aircove running, every device enjoys VPN benefits, even smart home appliances that can’t usually run VPN software. You’ll enjoy 24/7 protection where it matters most—your home. Because your family’s digital life is worth defending.
*An active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately, is required for VPN features.
Why you need a VPN router
VPN security as easy as joining your Wi-Fi
Secure all your devices—even smart home appliances and gaming consoles that can’t install VPN software. Smart TV? Roku device? If it’s connected, it’s protected. So wherever you are, you’ll enjoy the internet you expect and world-class VPN protection.
Your personal bubble of protection
VPN security doesn’t have to be complicated. With Aircove running, your entire Wi-Fi network is protected—and friends and family can share your VPN! That’s because Aircove counts as one out of the eight devices that you can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously on a single subscription.
You have full control over which devices connect to which VPN server location, or whether they connect to VPN or the internet at all. And with advanced protection features, you can even set parental controls and shield your family from malicious and explicit content.
Flexibility for every family
Create up to five groups for all your devices. One group for family or friends, one for all your streaming devices, or one just for you. You get to connect to up to five different VPN locations at once, and changing a group’s location doesn’t interrupt your other connections.
For each group, set a VPN location or choose:
Smart Location, which selects the best location for you based on network conditions
No VPN, for when you want a device connected to the internet but not using VPN
No internet, for when you want to block individual devices from accessing the internet
Hassle-free connectivity
Aircove Go’s exclusive Wi-Fi link feature lets you connect to the internet via another Wi-Fi network. So in each new hotel room, holiday rental, or co-working space, you can easily get connected without your Ethernet cable. And because Aircove Go is powered by USB-C, that’s one less plug to pack.
Aircove is the easiest way to add VPN service to your Wi-Fi network, full stop.
Which Aircove should you get?
Here’s an overview of Aircove Go vs. Aircove to help you choose. See the full specs.
Best for
Smaller homes, hotels, holiday rentals, RVs, and co-working spaces
Wi-Fi Standard
Dual-band Wi-Fi 6
Coverage
~70 sq. m.
~750 sq. ft.
Ethernet Connectivity
3 gigabit ports
Wi-Fi Link
Max VPN Speed
180 Mbps
Weight
250 grams
Best for
Medium-sized homes, apartments, and offices
Wi-Fi Standard
Dual-band Wi-Fi 6
Coverage
~150 sq. m.
~1,600 sq. ft.
Ethernet Connectivity
5 gigabit ports
Wi-Fi Link
Max VPN Speed
180 Mbps
Weight
450 grams
^Range and performance also depend on your internet service provider, device usage, home layout, building materials, obstructions, and other factors.
*An exclusive Aircove Go feature that lets you connect to the internet via another Wi-Fi network, instead of using an Ethernet cable.
People love Aircove
"...Excellent option if you have lots of devices because you can connect any number of devices to the VPN at once."
- CNET
"If you’re concerned about privacy for your home devices, it’s a no-brainer type purchase."
- 9to5Mac
"Setup is exceptionally easy, you're ready to go in a few minutes, and it's good value, too."
"Now I don't have to worry about giving up my own personal security for my family's."
- Stephan, an Aircove user
"The ExpressVPN Aircove is our top pick based on the router's speed, ease of setup, and security."
- ZDNET
"Plug and play is really the right word."
- Devon, an Aircove user
"If you are looking for a great router that protects every device you connect, the Aircove is a ridiculously user-friendly option."
"With the changes in the security environment and moving on from L2TP, it made sense to upgrade the router and just buy the Aircove."
- Andrew, an Aircove user
FAQ
Aircove is our range of pioneering VPN routers, complete with built-in VPN protection. We launched Aircove in late 2022, as the first and only wireless internet router designed to connect to ExpressVPN right out of the box. In 2024, we introduced Aircove Go, a travel Wi-Fi router with the same VPN integration as Aircove but now with increased portability and new exclusive features.
Apart from VPN support, the Aircove range also comes with built-in advanced protection features: Threat Manager, an ad blocker, and parental controls. These are designed to work seamlessly with the VPN, providing easy, always-on protection with one easy-to-use router—wherever you are.
While any router can provide internet access, our Aircove range of VPN routers goes one better: It instantly brings all the benefits of ExpressVPN to everything on your network. If it’s connected, it’s protected. You don’t need to install ExpressVPN on any other device, if you don’t want to.
Aircove has also been built with security top of mind. An audit conducted by cybersecurity firm Cure53 confirmed that our home VPN router, Aircove, has a robust level of security.
You can buy Aircove and Aircove Go through ExpressVPN or from Amazon.com in the countries listed below.
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Canada
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
France (from ExpressVPN only)
Finland
Germany
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
New Zealand (from ExpressVPN only)
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland (from ExpressVPN only)
United Kingdom
United States
On Amazon.com and the ExpressVPN store, you may find several product listings for Aircove and Aircove Go. Due to region-specific regulations, there are separate listings for customers in and outside of North America, but they are functionally the same.
Although Aircove and Aircove Go come with ExpressVPN preinstalled, you still need to activate your router with an ongoing subscription if you want to enjoy VPN benefits. If you’re a new ExpressVPN user, you’ll enjoy a free 30-day ExpressVPN trial with your router purchase.
But even without an active ExpressVPN subscription, your router will continue to perform standard Wi-Fi and network functions, and its advanced protection features will operate as normal.
No, these features are included with your Aircove or Aircove Go router.
Yes, these features can be used with or without the VPN.
A portable/travel VPN router is a compact and travel-friendly device that is pre-configured to support a VPN connection.
For users who want to enhance the security and privacy of their internet connections while on the go, especially when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks in hotels, airports, cafes, and other public spaces, a portable/travel VPN router is a must.
If you have multiple devices that need VPN protection, a portable Wi-Fi router with built-in VPN, like Aircove Go, could be useful because you can connect multiple devices to the VPN simultaneously instead of configuring the VPN on individual devices. A portable VPN router also adds an extra layer of security to your connection, protecting you from potentially unsecure public Wi-Fi networks.
When you have a portable VPN router, all your devices will remember and rejoin the network automatically. So in each new hotel room, holiday rental, or co-working space, you just need to connect your VPN router, and every other device you have gets connected without having to sign in separately.
Yes, using a portable VPN router when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks in hotels and holiday rentals is recommended.
Public Wi-Fi networks in hotels can be less secure, making your data vulnerable to potential threats like hacking or snooping. A VPN router encrypts your internet connection and masks your IP address, preventing third parties like the hotel's network administrators from monitoring your online activity.
Using a VPN router, as opposed to connecting to the VPN via a separate app, lets you instantly and automatically secure all your connected devices. This affords you unparalleled convenience that might come in handy when you’re traveling!
Setup instructions vary based on the router and VPN service you're using, but in general, you’ll need a travel router that supports VPN connections, such as Aircove Go, as well as a subscription with a VPN service that supports router connections.
Check out our setup guide for Aircove Go
Yes, if you are using Aircove at home, you will need an ISP to connect to the internet. Your ISP gives your home access to the internet, while Aircove distributes the internet access to all your connected devices.
If you want to access streaming content, yes. Aircove and Aircove Go do not come with any streaming accounts, so if you don’t already have a subscription to Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Prime Video, or any other paid streaming service, you’ll need to sign up separately.
No, Aircove/Aircove Go is a single router where all wireless traffic and requests pass through one access point. If you have an existing mesh system, Aircove/Aircove Go can be connected to one of the nodes with the highest concentration of devices that you want to protect with a VPN.
In our testing, Aircove/Aircove Go’s high-performance quad-core CPU enables download speeds of up to 910 Mbps over Ethernet and 615 Mbps over Wi-Fi with VPN disconnected.
When the VPN is in use, Aircove/Aircove Go offers speeds of up to 180 Mbps for multiple devices simultaneously. (For reference, 4K streaming typically requires download speeds of 25 Mbps, while HD requires 5 Mbps.)
When Wi-Fi Link is in use, Aircove Go offers speeds of up to 250 Mbps. Using Wi-Fi Link can limit your speeds because it is doubling the Wi-Fi transmission path between your device and the internet.
Maximums are based on ideal use conditions. Actual range and performance depend on your internet service provider, home size, layout, device usage, building materials, and obstructions.
ExpressVPN has VPN servers in 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, and many more. See the full list of VPN server locations.
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
ExpressVPN provides a wide range of articles covering setup, usage, and troubleshooting. If you need more support, the ExpressVPN Support Team is always available.
Yes, Aircove/Aircove Go is compatible with major gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. Simply connect your gaming devices to Aircove router's Wi-Fi to enjoy ExpressVPN benefits.