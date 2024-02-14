Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Compact and portable

Hotel, holiday cabin, or small apartment—wherever you are, protecting all your devices couldn’t be easier. Our palm-sized Wi-Fi router comes with built-in VPN* and advanced protection features. It can even connect to the internet through another Wi-Fi network, so you can leave the IT team—and your Ethernet cable—behind. Enjoy peace of mind and ease of use, at home and away.

Aircove

Power and range

Take your home security to the next level. Aircove is our pioneering home router with built-in VPN* and powerful Wi-Fi 6 for enough bandwidth to cover even the most device-heavy households. With Aircove running, every device enjoys VPN benefits, even smart home appliances that can’t usually run VPN software. You’ll enjoy 24/7 protection where it matters most—your home. Because your family’s digital life is worth defending.

*An active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately, is required for VPN features.

Why you need a VPN router

Phone showing the Aircove dashboard with the Aircove router in the background

VPN security as easy as joining your Wi-Fi

Secure all your devices—even smart home appliances and gaming consoles that can’t install VPN software. Smart TV? Roku device? If it’s connected, it’s protected. So wherever you are, you’ll enjoy the internet you expect and world-class VPN protection.

Family protected in a bubble

Your personal bubble of protection

VPN security doesn’t have to be complicated. With Aircove running, your entire Wi-Fi network is protected—and friends and family can share your VPN! That’s because Aircove counts as one out of the eight devices that you can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously on a single subscription.

You have full control over which devices connect to which VPN server location, or whether they connect to VPN or the internet at all. And with advanced protection features, you can even set parental controls and shield your family from malicious and explicit content.

Router VPN that covers all devices.

Flexibility for every family

Create up to five groups for all your devices. One group for family or friends, one for all your streaming devices, or one just for you. You get to connect to up to five different VPN locations at once, and changing a group’s location doesn’t interrupt your other connections.

For each group, set a VPN location or choose:

  • Smart Location, which selects the best location for you based on network conditions

  • No VPN, for when you want a device connected to the internet but not using VPN

  • No internet, for when you want to block individual devices from accessing the internet

  • Which advanced protection features to apply, if any

Aircove Go router on a table

Hassle-free connectivity

Aircove Go’s exclusive Wi-Fi link feature lets you connect to the internet via another Wi-Fi network. So in each new hotel room, holiday rental, or co-working space, you can easily get connected without your Ethernet cable. And because Aircove Go is powered by USB-C, that’s one less plug to pack.

Aircove is the easiest way to add VPN service to your Wi-Fi network, full stop.

Which Aircove should you get?

Here’s an overview of Aircove Go vs. Aircove to help you choose. See the full specs.

New
Aircove Go

Best for

Smaller homes, hotels, holiday rentals, RVs, and co-working spaces

Wi-Fi Standard

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6

Coverage

~70 sq. m.
~750 sq. ft.

Ethernet Connectivity

3 gigabit ports

Wi-Fi Link

check

Max VPN Speed

180 Mbps

Weight

250 grams

Aircove
ExpressVPN Aircove

Best for

Medium-sized homes, apartments, and offices

Wi-Fi Standard

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6

Coverage

~150 sq. m.
~1,600 sq. ft.

Ethernet Connectivity

5 gigabit ports

Wi-Fi Link

close

Max VPN Speed

180 Mbps

Weight

450 grams

New
Aircove Go
Aircove
Best FOR

Smaller homes, hotels, holiday rentals, RVs, and co-working spaces

Medium-sized homes, apartments, and offices

Wi-fi standard

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6

Wi-fi coverage^

~70 sq. m.
~750 sq. ft

~150 sq. m.
~1,600 sq. ft.

Ethernet connectivity

3 gigabit ports

5 gigabit ports

Wi-fi link*

Yes

No

Max vpn speed

180 Mbps

180 Mbps

weight

250 grams

450 grams

^Range and performance also depend on your internet service provider, device usage, home layout, building materials, obstructions, and other factors.

*An exclusive Aircove Go feature that lets you connect to the internet via another Wi-Fi network, instead of using an Ethernet cable.

People love Aircove

Gizmodo logo for 3 Col Carousel block

"Aircove is the easiest way to add VPN service to your Wi-Fi network, full stop."

- Gizmodo

CNET logo for 3 Col Carousel block

"...Excellent option if you have lots of devices because you can connect any number of devices to the VPN at once."

- CNET

9to5mac logo for 3 Col Carousel block

"If you’re concerned about privacy for your home devices, it’s a no-brainer type purchase."

- 9to5Mac

TechRadar logo with 4 stars for Aircove testimonials carousel

"Setup is exceptionally easy, you're ready to go in a few minutes, and it's good value, too."

- TechRadar

User testimonial avatar green

"Now I don't have to worry about giving up my own personal security for my family's."

- Stephan, an Aircove user

ZDNET logo for Aircove testimonials carousel

"The ExpressVPN Aircove is our top pick based on the router's speed, ease of setup, and security."

- ZDNET

Popular Mechanics logo for Aircove testimonials carousel

"Its stable performance and ease of use is unrivalled."

- Popular Mechanics

User testimonial avatar blue

"Plug and play is really the right word."

- Devon, an Aircove user

Android Central logo with 4 stars for Aircove testimonials carousel

"Unparalleled ease of use compared to other VPN-enabled routers."

- Android Central

How-to Geek Editor's Choice badge for Aircove testimonials carousel block

"A new breed of VPN router. ... I could imagine it being a fan favorite."

- How-to Geek

Forbes logo for Aircove testimonials carousel

"ExpressVPN Aircove is an easy solution that does the job well."

- Forbes

Gearadical logo for Aircove testimonials block

"If you are looking for a great router that protects every device you connect, the Aircove is a ridiculously user-friendly option."

- Gearadical

User testimonial avatar blue

"With the changes in the security environment and moving on from L2TP, it made sense to upgrade the router and just buy the Aircove."

- Andrew, an Aircove user

